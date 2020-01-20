advertisement

DAVOS, Switzerland – President Donald Trump will be attending this week’s World Economic Forum (WEF), a high-profile summit in the Swiss mountain town of Davos, in which leading figures, business elites, economists and celebrities from all over the world take part.

Trump visited the WEF in 2018, but had to cancel his trip last year due to a record-breaking partial government shutdown.

The economic summit in the Alpine town will take place from January 21st to 24th of this year for the 50th anniversary. As in previous years, the forum will focus on current economic and social issues to help shape the global, regional and industrial agenda.

Trump will attend the summit from January 21-22. He will give a speech on the opening day of the event, a few hours before his impeachment process is expected to begin in the Senate on January 21.

This is Trump’s second visit to the annual gathering. He is expected to use his Davos speech as an opportunity to greet his business and economic victories.

Much like his 2018 speech, Trump will highlight his tax reform and regulatory rollback to get the message across to investors that “America is open to business.”

“We want these business leaders to all come to the US,” he told reporters at the White House on January 16. “We have enormous, strong scope for growth.”

Amid the global slowdown, the US economy defied recession fears last year and achieved the longest expansion in American history. According to economists, the United States should be the only one in the group of seven that will grow by more than 2 percent in 2019.

Meanwhile, according to the International Monetary Fund, the global economy has experienced the slowest expansion in the past decade. Trade tensions, a poor business climate and country-specific weaknesses in the emerging countries have had a major impact on global growth in the past year.

In 2018, Trump set up its America First agenda in Davos, telling global elites that the United States would “no longer close its eyes to unfair trade practices.”

“We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others,” Trump said in his first Davos speech.

However, he is expected to take a gentler tone in terms of trade and protectionism at this year’s event when he signed the first trade agreement with China last week. In addition, the Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement on January 16, paving the way for its ratification.

“He’s got a great message out there in Davos,” Trump’s top advisor Kellyanne Conway told reporters on January 16.

She said Trump would likely “take the dangers of socialism” and address various issues, including the stock market, the global economy, and whether NATO members meet their defense spending requirements.

Key topic: climate change

The forum has a theme each year and this year’s meeting will focus on the concept of “stakeholders for a sustainable and connected world”.

Politicians and businesses will act against climate and environmental threats during the summit. Like last year, 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to attend the forum and increase pressure on companies and governments.

According to the WEF, the heads of state and government will also deal with other pressing issues such as income inequality, long-term debt, technology war, increasing geopolitical conflicts and personnel development.

Augustine Faucher, deputy chief economist at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, said the main problem that needs to be addressed in Davos is the slowdown in global trade flows that have recently had a negative impact on the global economy.

“I think larger trade flows will contribute to broad-based global economic growth in the long term,” he told the Epoch Times. “Therefore, I would be happy about a new commitment to openness to world trade. These include customs barriers, non-tariff barriers, intellectual property treatment, and all sorts of issues that need to be addressed. “

Almost 3,000 people, including executives from the G20 countries, company executives and other prominent figures, are expected to attend this year’s gathering.

Heads of state and government from Iraq, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Pakistan and Afghanistan are also on the list of participants. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif, who was originally scheduled for the forum, canceled his trip, according to the WEF.

“We have to understand the Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif’s rejection against the backdrop of regional uncertainty and developments in Iran,” WEF President Borge Brende said at a press conference last week.

The U.S. delegation attending the Davos summit this year includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, White House advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and other senior officials.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders and hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit.

