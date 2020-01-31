advertisement

Just like that, at 11 p.m. Thursday, a few minutes after the end of the ninth day of the Donald John Trump Senate trial, Senator Lamar Alexander ended it. In a statement tweeted by his office, the Tennessee Republican said the president was guilty of “improper” pressures on Ukraine in the service of his own re-election. The House Democrats who ran the case had “proven it,” but that was not enough to remove and dismiss Trump. Nor was it enough to continue the trial, said Alexander. He would not support the calling of witnesses. He would not support any effort to obtain additional evidence. He didn’t even want to hear John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, ready to testify that the president directly admitted the central allegation in the impeachment case. Without Alexander’s support, the trial almost certainly cannot continue. Democrats don’t have the fifty-one votes they need to call witnesses, and so, sometimes Friday or early Saturday, the third presidential recall trial in American history is almost certain to reach its pre-established conclusion: a partisan acquittal by the Republican. Senate controlled, following a partisan removal by the Room controlled by the democrats.

In the end, it’s no small irony that Trump was saved from embarrassing public testimony against him by one of the last representatives of the Republican establishment who despised him so recently – and for whom the President himself has nothing but contempt. Alexander refused to support Trump in 2016 and had previously rejected the president on trade, healthcare and his much-touted border wall. But as Alexander retires later this year, after decades of service formerly characterized by bipartisanship, his most decisive final act has been to do Trump a huge favor. Alexander’s mentor in politics, Senator Howard Baker, is known as the Republican leader who followed up on Richard Nixon during Watergate and asked for answers to the key question about what Nixon knew and when he knew it. Lamar Alexander will not have such an honor. He will go down in history as a Republican senator whose choice at a pivotal moment confirmed the complete and final capitulation of the G.O.P. to the rude New York intruder at the White House.

Alexander’s statement at the end of the evening was not a real surprise. “Majority Friend” of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – as McConnell made sure to point out to The Times earlier this week – Alexander ended up where most of the Senate Republicans were supposed to finish. He criticized Trump but refused to vote to remove him from office. After making this decision, Alexander went further and said that there was no real need to hear the evidence that Trump has so far managed to order his administration not to provide. Even the last minute Sunday evening revelation in the Times of Bolton’s unpublished manuscript could not influence Alexander; he knew enough.

advertisement

Until this predictable end, Alexander played timidly. Maybe he liked his last moment in the spotlight. Maybe he was really undecided. At the start of Thursday’s debates, virtually all of the other senators had declared their positions and only four Republicans really seemed to be considering voting for witnesses. Senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins were likely to vote yes, which left Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander. Even if Murkowski, who declared himself Bolton “curious” earlier in the week, would vote yes, the Democrats needed both Murkowski and Alexander to reach fifty-one; three yes republicans would only give a 50–50 tie. And, as night fell on the capital, hardly anyone believed that the chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, presiding over the trial, would be prepared to vote.

At the lunch break for Thursday’s long session of questions from senators to dueling legal teams, it was clear that it would all be up to Alexander. Up to this point, Alexander had been a complete “figure,” like Chris Coons, the Delaware senator who talks with his Republican colleagues more than most Democrats, told me. But just before dinner, Alexander started helping out as he submitted his first trial question alongside two staunch Trump supporters: Ted Cruz of Texas and Steve Daines of Montana. The group asked House leaders to address the partisanship of Trump’s dismissal and compare it to that of the Nixon and Clinton dismissal processes. Alexander and Cruz together? You didn’t have to be a Senate veteran to know where things were going.

During the ensuing break, Alexander spoke to reporters and promised that he would announce his vote in a few hours after question time was over. He then met Murkowski privately. Speculation became feverish. Shortly after the resumption of the Senate, a reporter tweeted that Alexander had sent a page from the Senate to McConnell’s office with a note, which McConnell then read and put in his suit jacket pocket – never looking at Alexander . Shortly after, Murkowski sent a question to Chief Justice Roberts to read. This seemed to reveal where she was leaning, at least: “This dispute over material facts weighs in favor of calling additional witnesses directly informed. Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton? “

The spotlight returned to Alexander, who had probably not received as much attention from the national media since 1996, when his brief presidential candidacy was noticed in large part because of his distinctive flannel shirts and a campaign logo. who only included his first name and an exclamation mark. Journalists in the Senate press gallery looked at Alexander and reported that he had chatted amiably at various times with Ohio Republican Rob Portman, Washington State Democrat Maria Cantwell, and counsel for the President. Alexander was observed reading a book, “Impeachment: An American History,” an account of the three previous presidential indictments in the history of the United States. (My husband, Peter Baker, wrote the chapter on the Clinton impeachment and trial; I agree with Alexander’s endorsement that it is “a very good book.”) After reading for a while time, Alexander then turned to his seat mate, Mike Lee, of Utah, and shared a passage with him. What did all of this mean?

At around 10 p.m. Alexander and Murkowski joined another fervent critic of Trump who became a Senate defender, Lindsey Graham, to ask the Trump defense team a question. “Is it not true,” they asked, that even if Bolton testified and everything he said was correct, “it would still not reach the level of an impenetrable offense, and that therefore his testimony would add nothing to the case? ” Feeling where it was going, Trump’s lawyer, Patrick Philbin, was quick to accept.

“It’s over,” said one Democratic senator to another, according to a gallery reporter. And, indeed, it was. The question offered a glimpse of the Alexander Declaration to follow. A few minutes later, Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, made a truncated closing statement which suggested that he too knew what was going to happen. “They are afraid of witnesses,” said Nadler. “They know that Mr. Bolton and others will only strengthen the case.” On that note, the trial was adjourned at 10:41 p.m. Nineteen minutes later, Alexander’s office tweeted his statement. Murkowski hasn’t participated, at least not yet. “I will reflect on what I heard, re-read my notes and decide if I need to hear more,” she told reporters. her office has announced that it will announce its decision on Friday morning. Her colleague Susan Collins, meanwhile, announced that she would vote yes for the witnesses. Mitt Romney followed suit on Friday morning. But how much did it matter?

The previous fifteen indictments in the United States Senate, including the two previous presidential indictments, have had witnesses. But Lamar Alexander has spoken. Donald Trump’s stone wall will succeed where Nixon failed. Perhaps Alexander has done us a favor: the trial which was not really a trial will be over, and we will not have to listen to it any more. The Senate can stop pretending.

.

advertisement