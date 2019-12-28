advertisement

While President Donald Trump’s visits to Palm Beach County can sometimes be distracting, at least one business owner who sells dozens of pizzas to Secret Service agents is concerned.

WEST PALM BEACH – Samy Metaj likes President Trump – at least he likes the money he earns when Trump is in town.

Metaj is a co-owner of Sam’s Pizza in West Palm Beach, about five minutes west of Mar-a-Lago on the mainland.

The joint is nothing special – a couple of old tables and chairs by the window in front of a massive open kitchen. Cautious, you could say, if you are unremarkable. Like a certain group of Sam’s customers.

“They come here all the time, the secret service,” said Metaj about the Trump patrons’ constant, albeit seasonal, patrons. “Four, six, seven times a day for different shifts.”

Metaj said they ordered up to 20 pizzas at a time, and while its prices are relatively low, this type of volume adds up to revenue.

“I am grateful that they support small businesses,” he said of the Secret Service members, whom he called “very, very nice people.”

While Metaj is excited when Trump is in town, not everyone is the same.

West Palm Beach is full of traffic jams, road closures and flight diversions. On the island of Palm Beach, the area from Mar-a-Lago to Midtown is the brunt of the problem.

Despite the fact that Trump rarely leaves Mar-a-Lago except for golfing, some streets north of the Southern Boulevard bridge are closed to local traffic when he’s in town.

“There is no question that it is more difficult to get here, and fewer people will come to shop if they need to be rerouted,” said Richard Lynn, president of the Greater South County Road Association, about some island businesses that Trump’s presence is affecting ,

On an island that is less than a mile deep at its widest point, the closure of a single artery can stop and hit residents, entrepreneurs, and day laborers.

Tourists and Looky-Loos also cause traffic jams, gather at the corners to rally for Trump, protest against him, or just catch a glimpse of his black SUV as it drives past.

However, most are disappointed as Trump and his family are hardly ever seen in the city.

“All the time he’s in the office, I can’t remember seeing him on the street with [Melania] or the son and just walking around like normal people,” said Lynn. “JFK had the mansion at the north end and when he was the president. , , They would eat breakfast at Greene’s Pharmacy. “

Sue Gibson, a 20-year-old resident of Palm Beach, said she had never seen the Trump family before. They are aircraft engines that let them know when he’s in town.

“Whether you want to wake up at 5:45 a.m. or not, you do it on a day you want to sleep,” she said of modified flight patterns that take noisy, low-flying planes right above downtown. “If it takes a few days, it’s not a big deal, but the president plans to spend two weeks here over the holidays. It can be very frustrating.”

In October Trump announced his intention to declare his Florida residence. The President has spent 112 days or part of a total of 27 trips in Palm Beach throughout his presidency. He is expected to travel here a few times before the current season ends in April.

That means more road closures, more diverted flights, and less chance that Gibson will soon be able to sleep peacefully.

But Samy Metaj doesn’t mind.

“They tipped me $ 60,” he said when he delivered 20 pizzas to Mar-a-Lago last year. “I do a lot of business with Donald Trump.”

And although Lynn is less than enthusiastic about Trump’s effect on some island businesses, he doesn’t mind either.

“I find it exciting that the President of the United States lives in your hometown,” he said. “Not every city in the world has a president.”

