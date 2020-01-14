advertisement

President Donald Trump called longtime investigative journalist Bob Woodward “a very, very good writer, reporter” on Friday, although he was previously accused of making up stories and being a “dem agent”.

During an interview in Fox News with Laura Ingraham, the Primetime presenter, the President said: “I was interviewed by a very, very good writer and reporter. I can say Bob Woodward. “Added:” He said he was doing something and this time I said, “Maybe I’ll sit down.”

Given POTUS ‘response to Woodward’s 2018 bomb book on the Trump administration “Fear,” for which the president is known to have refused to ask, this statement came as a great surprise.

Post’s Josh Dawsey said Sunday that Trump “advised skeptical senior aides to work with Woodward at this point.”

White House and Woodward officials did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the nature of an upcoming project or on the collaboration between the President and the journalist.

According to Woodward’s employer, The Washington Post, “Fear” came out of hundreds of hours of interviews with aides, first-hand participants and witnesses with “deep background”, as well as meeting notes, diaries, and government documents, the White House said in 2018 was “nothing more than fictional stories, many of disgruntled employees who were told to make the president look bad.”

Trump himself said at the time that Congress should “change defamation laws.”

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or a book, make up stories, and get an idea of ​​someone who is literally the opposite of it, and gets away with no retaliation or cost,” Trump said on Twitter. He went on to call Woodward a “dem agent” without substantiating the allegation.

In “Fear,” Woodward reported that adjutants had turned to removing official papers from Trump’s desk to “control his impulses and prevent disasters,” the Washington Post said in a pre-release report.

Woodward is best known for teaming up with Carl Bernstein, a Washington Post reporter, in 1972 to uncover the Watergate scandal that eventually led to Richard Nixon’s resignation.

