Donald Trump faced calls from his own party for more reticence on Twitter when the White House was exposed to a storm of outrage over the president on Sunday, which revealed the name of a man who was widely believed to be the whistleblower who triggered his impeachment.

Mr. Trump has faced growing criticism since tweeting an attack that included the CIA agent’s name in the heart of the Ukraine scandal.

It is an act that could violate the anonymity of the whistleblower guaranteed by law.

“If the president tweeted a little less, it wouldn’t do any brain damage. But the president doesn’t have to follow my advice and I don’t expect him to,” said Republican Senator John Kennedy, a key ally of Trump, on Sunday to Fox News.

media_cameraPresident Trump has been asked by colleagues to be more cautious on social media. Image: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

The president ends in 2019 as the third president in U.S. history to be charged after pressuring Ukraine to take action against Joe Biden, a rival in 2020’s re-election.

The historic reprimand of the Democratically controlled House of Representatives for abuse of office and congressional obstruction is unlikely to pass the Republican controlled Senate in a trial that is expected to begin in January.

But Mr. Trump was increasingly frustrated that no date had been set for the trial, even though the party’s rules had not been followed.

The President spent much of Friday fretting Trump and anti-Democrat tweets from suspicious-looking Twitter accounts at the start of a weekend-long protest against the impeachment process.

The fire alarm retweet was no longer visible in the President’s timeline on Saturday morning, although it was not clear who removed it.

The Democratic Coalition political action group tweeted on Sunday: “While Trump has repeatedly supported efforts to unmask the whistleblower, his retweet marks the first time he has sent the alleged name directly to his 68 million followers.”

