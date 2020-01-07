advertisement

Former Barack Obama Ambassador to Canada says President Donald Trump’s decision to order the killing of a senior Iranian general represents the latest case of the American mercury president throwing allies like Canada under buses.

Former envoy Bruce Heyman says the May killing of Iranian general. Qassem Soleimani from a US plane near Baghdad airport last week raises disrespect for US allies to a new level.

He says it is part of a pattern of international divisive decisions by Trump that have led to the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris climate change deal; the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement; and Iran’s nuclear deal, which included the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany.

Those decisions caused serious headaches for US allies, including Canada, as Friday’s killing plunged the NATO training mission to Iraq that Canada currently leads, Heyman says.

Iraq is ordering all international troops abroad because it views the US invasion of its land as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Heyman was the US diplomat who helped broker Canada’s entry into Iraq in 2014 as an American ally in his fight against the spread of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in that country and neighboring Syria.

“We were partners in this, in reducing terrorism,” Heyman said in an interview. “What worries me, at least as publicly reported, is that the US did not consult with our allies before this action. If that is the case, it puts Canada and others in a very difficult and complex situation Field. “

Heyman, a Democrat, has been a fierce critic of Trump, and has emerged as a vocal promoter of Canada-US relations during the Republican president’s tough term.

As for the aftermath of last week’s events in the Middle East, Heyman said US allies, including Canada, have a role to play in filling the Trump diplomatic gap open.

“I hope the US allies are talking to each other and trying to figure out how best to calm the waters,” Heyman said.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne appeared to be making this Monday, with a series of phone calls with his Iraqi and Jordanian counterparts.

“Both ministers agreed that a devaluation of tensions is necessary as peace and stability are essential to pursuing political and economic reforms under way in Iraq,” the Champagne office said of his conversation with Mohammed Ali al-Hakim of Iraq. .

That was the same message Champagne tried to convey after his conversation with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Safadi said on Twitter that he had an “in-depth discussion” with the champagne that “stressed everyone should work to deal with rising tensions. Stressed #Iraq stability is key to regional security and essential to defeating #Daesh. Intelligent Coalition should remain intact. Great connections. “

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

