WASHINGTON – A senior Democrat in Congress pledged Wednesday to investigate “deeply alarming” messages suggesting that the former US ambassador to Ukraine was subject to surveillance before President Donald Trump was fired in May.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said the messages, which were released Tuesday as part of the impeachment case against Trump, suggested that former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch faces security risks when Trump allies attempted to discredit him. before being fired.

“This unprecedented threat to our diplomats must be thoroughly investigated and, if warranted, pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” Engel said in a statement.

Senator Bob Menendez, senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also issued a statement demanding a conference.

Documents released Tuesday included coded messages between Florida businessman Lev Parnas and Robert F. Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate in Connecticut, invalidating the respected career diplomat and apparently providing updates on her moves to Kiev.

In one, Hyde wrote, “They’re moving it tomorrow.” In another, he said there were associates in Ukraine who could help keep Yovanovitch under control. “They are ready to help if we / you would like a price,” he said.

Hyde denied doing wrong, saying on Twitter that he had never been to Kiev.

“For them to get some texts for my friends and I wrote some dave, where we were playing with what we met a couple of times while having a few drinks, it is definitely a laugh,” he wrote.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

The chairman of the Connecticut Republican party said on Twitter Wednesday that he had asked Hyde to complete his bid for Congress.

In an interview with MSNBC, Parnas said he did not believe Hyde posed a threat to Yovanovitch.

“I don’t believe Mr. Hyde,” Parnas said.

House Democrats say the messages add to the evidence they will present to the Senate in a guilty verdict that would begin in earnest next week, as the House voted Wednesday to send impeachment charges to the Senate.

Trump has been accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress from pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival. Trump denies wrongdoing.

During the impeachment investigation last fall, Yovanovitch testified that she received a late-night call from Washington warning her that she needed to return to the United States urgently and that she had concerns about her safety.

Parnas originating in Ukraine, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has pleaded not guilty to federal campaign finance violations in a separate criminal case.

Engel said he will forward to the State Department on Wednesday a formal request for documents, information and a conference from senior officials.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The State Department also canceled without clarifying a regular monthly briefing set for the embassy security Wednesday. In light of tensions in the Middle East following an American drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander, the session would focus on Iran.

“The Trump administration is poisoning the traditionally good relationship between the State Department and Congress. Members are not running out of patience with the constant weaving, “a Democratic aide said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Makin Brice; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Andrea Ricci)

