advertisement

WASHINGTON – USA. President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about developments in Syria and Libya, a White House spokesman said on Twitter.

“The two heads of government discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The government leaders agreed that violence in Idlib, Syria, must stop, ”White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a tweet.

advertisement

@RealDonaldTrump spoke to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey today. The two heads of government discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The leaders agreed that the violence in Idlib, Syria, must stop.

– Judd Deere (@ JuddPDeere45) January 28, 2020

A renewed urge by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to retake the rebel-held province of Idlib in northwestern Syria triggered another exodus of thousands of civilians to the Turkish border in the midst of heavy air strikes, helpers and witnesses said.

In Libya, military commander Khalifa Haftar moved troops to Misrata on Sunday, which is allied with the country’s internationally recognized government.

The increase in fighting took place a week after Turkey, which supports the government in Tripoli, and the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, which supports Haftar, who had agreed with the Western powers at a summit in Berlin to press for a permanent ceasefire and maintain the arms embargo.

By Mohammad Zargham

advertisement