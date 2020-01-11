advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Faced with lingering questions about his military action in the Middle East, President Donald Trump and his senior officials offered a series of new explanations on Friday, Trump now claiming that Iranian militants had planned major attacks on four American embassies.

A few hours earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the United States did not know when or where the attacks could occur. Trump and other officials have again insisted that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani has posed an imminent threat to the United States, but have postponed repeated attempts to explain what they mean by “imminent.”

Trump, meanwhile, announced additional sanctions against Iran, which he promised after a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic Republic against US bases in Iraq earlier this week.

advertisement

The Iranian missiles, which left no casualties, were caused by the strike of American drones that killed General Qassem Soleimani last week in Baghdad. This American assault sparked a chain of events that included the accidental destruction of a Ukrainian airliner by the Iranian army and calls by the Iraqi government to expel American troops from their country.

At the White House, Trump issued an executive order adding additional U.S. sanctions to the already long list his administration had imposed in order to force Iran to accept a new agreement that would limit its nuclear program and stop supporting groups activists across the Middle East. East.

Trump has said that the United States holds Iran responsible for the attacks on the United States as well as a threat to the U.S. military, diplomats and civilians – an apparent reference to the justification for the murder of Soleimani.

“The United States will continue to counter the destructive and destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime,” he said.

But Trump and others have faced persistent questions about their allegations of an “imminent” threat. Members of Congress said that Pompeo and other officials did not provide enough detail or justification in this week’s briefings.

Define what you mean by imminent, Pompeo asked Friday at a press conference in the White House.

“I don’t know exactly when,” said Pompeo. “We don’t know exactly what day he would have been executed, but it was very clear. Qassem Soleimani himself was planning a large-scale attack on American interests and these attacks were imminent.”

Pompeo and Trump said that American embassies were threatened. The Secretary of State expanded it to include “American facilities,” including military bases throughout the region. “It was going to happen, and American lives were in danger,” he said.

Trump gave a more disturbing number, but still no details in a later comment.

“I can reveal that I think there probably would have been four embassies,” he told Fox News in a taped interview on Friday.

He spoke in the midst of revelations from US officials that the U.S. military had attempted, but unsuccessfully, to kill another Iranian commander the same day that Soleimani was killed. The targeting of Abdul Reza Shahlai was apparently part of an effort to paralyze the leadership of the Iranian Quds Force, which the United States has designated a terrorist organization with the largest Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the murder of Soleimani “provocative and disproportionate,” and other members said they were unconvinced after a closed-door intelligence briefing.

“President Trump has recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani,” said Washington State Democrat MP Pramila Jayapal. “He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.”

The new sanctions were brought in immediate response to an Iranian missile barrage on American bases in neighboring Iraq this week after the murder of Soleimani. No one was hurt. The broader goal of the United States is to force Iran to negotiate a new agreement to limit its nuclear program.

In 2018, Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal signed under President Barack Obama, which swapped restrictions on the sanctions easing program. Since then, the administration has added additional economic measures that have created difficulties for Iran and reduced its oil revenues to historically low levels, but have failed to bring the Iranian government to the negotiating table.

The sanctions added on Friday include measures targeting eight senior Iranian officials involved in what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called “destabilization” activities across the Middle East as well as Tuesday’s missile barrage.

These measures, which would freeze all the assets of civil servants on American territory and prohibit financial transactions with them, are largely symbolic, since such personalities are unlikely to have assets under American control after decades of hostility between the two nations.

But other measures announced Friday could have a significant effect on strategically important sectors of the Iranian economy, said Ben Davis, director of research at research and data analysis company Kharon.

The decree gives the administration the power to place anyone involved, even indirectly, in the construction, manufacturing, textile or mining sectors on a global financial blacklist. It also targets 17 of the largest steel and iron manufacturers – one of the few growth points in the hampered Iranian economy – as well as three foreign companies, two of which are based in China, subject to secondary sanctions.

“This sends a signal to other foreign companies that continue to do business with Iranian steel producers that it is prohibited,” said Davis, a former Treasury department official.

Adnan Mazarei, lead researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the sanctions will hurt an Iranian economy that was forced to cut fuel subsidies earlier this year, sparking nationwide protests, but they will also make more difficult negotiating negotiations with the government. WE

“This will be seen as another sign that the United States government cannot be taken at its word when it says it wants to negotiate,” said Mazarei.

Mnuchin insisted that the sanctions are working and have deprived Iran of tens of billions of dollars. “They would use this for terrorist activities throughout the region and to allow them to do more bad things,” he said. “And there is no doubt that by cutting the economy to the region, we have an impact.”

advertisement