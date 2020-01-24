advertisement

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – Desperately trying to change the tale after a week of damaging presentations, Donald J. Trump’s defense team struggles to find an example of a law that Trump did not break, have sources confirmed on Friday.

Together with two of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent advocates, Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow has scoured federal, state and municipal law books hoping to find status as Trump , for whatever reason, did not violate. .

“So far no luck,” said a source close to the defense team.

If lawyers can find a law that Trump has not broken, that information will be “locked” to a secure server that Trump himself will not have access to.

“They are trying to prevent the worst case scenario, where Trump discovers that there is a law he has not broken yet and will immediately break it,” the source said.

As pressure on the defense team intensifies, Dershowitz privately expressed regret at being involved in the Trump affair.

“O.J. was easier than that, “he heard mumbling.

