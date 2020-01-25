advertisement

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump began his defense in the Senate election trial Saturday, arguing that Democrats’ efforts to remove the president would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent in an election year. .

White House adviser Pat Cipollone, head of the defense team, told senators they would deny voters their right to give their opinion on Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and knocked it down now.

“They are asking you to do something very, very important and, I would present you … very, very dangerous,” Cipollone said.

In just the third US presidential election trial, Democrats argued earlier this week that Trump should be lifted for pressure on Ukraine to dip the dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a contender for Democratic President of the year. 2020, and then trying to cover it up by thwarting a probe congress.

“You will find that the president did nothing wrong,” Cipollone said.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump last month on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for trial in the Republican-led Senate.

Trump is expected to be released in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove a president from office. No Republican senator has expressed any support for his departure.

Saturday’s hearing will be relatively short for up to three hours because Republicans want to spare most of their arguments for early next week when they expect television viewing to be higher. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

