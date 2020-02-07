advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Quickly expressing sanctions against those who passed through him, President Donald Trump, emboldened on Friday, ousted two government officials who had testified against him during his impeachment hearings. The president took his revenge just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

The first came the news that Trump had ousted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the dismissal of the Democrats. Vindman’s lawyer said his client was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, said to retaliate for “telling the truth”.

“The truth has cost Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his private life,” lawyer David Pressman said in a statement. Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, was also asked to leave his White House lawyer on Friday, the military said in a statement. The two men were reassigned to the military.

Then it was announced that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, was also absent.

“I was informed today that the President intends to call me back immediately as the United States’ Ambassador to the European Union,” said Sondland in a statement.

The White House hadn’t been shy about whether Trump would retaliate against those he saw as enemies in the drama of impeachment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump was glad it was over and “maybe people should pay for it.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the ouster of Vindman was “a clear and brazen act of reprisal that highlights the president’s fear of the truth. The president’s retribution was precisely what led the Republican senators to be complicit in its concealment. “

Representative Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Called it “the Friday evening massacre”, comparing the situation to the so-called Saturday evening massacre of President Richard Nixon, when senior justice officials resigned after having refused to make his offer by dismissing a special prosecutor. investigate the Watergate scandal. (The prosecutor himself was fired anyway.)

Speier added in his tweet: “I’m sure Trump is furious at not being able to fire Pelosi.”

Senate Republicans, who acquitted Trump just two days after abusing his office, remained silent Friday evening. Many of them reacted indignantly during the Senate trial when Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor, suggested that Trump would take revenge on the lawmakers who had crossed him during the impeachment.

Since his acquittal, Trump has held back by attacking his critics, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote against him. On Friday, he also picked up after Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia whom Trump hoped to vote with the Republicans for his acquittal, but who ended up voting to condemn.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” with Manchin’s votes, saying that no president had done more for his state. He added that Manchin was “just a puppet” for the Democratic leaders of the House and the Senate.

It was Alexander Vindman who said for the first time in the House that in America “the good things” – a phrase repeated in the trial of the principal prosecutor Schiff.

Sondland was also a crucial witness in the investigation into the removal of the House, telling investigators “that everyone was aware of” Trump’s desire to pressure Ukraine for politically charged investigations. He explained to lawmakers how he understood there was a “quid pro quo” “linking a desired visit to the White House with the Ukrainian leader and an announcement that the country would conduct” the inquiries desired by the president.

Sondland “chose to be fired rather than resign,” said an American official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been allowed to discuss the matter in public.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer released a one-page statement accusing Trump of taking revenge on his client.

“He did what every member of our military is accused of doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath and he served his country, even when it was fraught with danger and danger. personal perils, “said Pressman. “And for that, the most powerful man in the world – supported by the silent, the collapsible and the accomplice – decided to take revenge.”

The White House did not respond to Pressman’s accusation. “We do not comment on personnel matters,” said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, the foreign policy branch of the White House where Vindman was an expert on Ukraine.

Democrats seeking to replace Trump noticed the ouster of Vindman during their evening debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. Former Vice President Joe Biden asked the audience to stand and applaud the lieutenant colonel.

Vindman’s status has been uncertain since he said he did not think it was “appropriate” for Trump to “request that a foreign government investigate” the former Vice President Joe Biden and relations. his son with the energy company Burisma in Ukraine. However, Vindman’s ouster seemed imminent after Trump made fun of him Thursday during his post-acquittal celebration with Republican supporters in the East Room and said Friday that he was not satisfied with him.

“Do you think I’m supposed to be happy with him?” Trump told reporters on the south lawn of the White House. “I am not. … They will make this decision.”

Vindman, a 20-year-old army veteran, was wearing his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared late last year for what turned out to be a daring recall hearing television. Trump supporters raised questions about the immigrant’s allegiance to the United States – his parents fled the Soviet Union when he was a child – and noted that he had received job offers for the government of Ukraine, offers Vindman which he quickly rejected.

In a captivating testimony, Vindman told the House the story of his family, his father having taken them to the United States about 40 years ago.

“Dad, my session here today at the United States Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States. United in America in search of a better life for our family, ”he said. “Don’t worry, I’ll be fine for telling the truth.” “

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, recalled Vindman’s testimony that he would be fine and tweeted, “It is appalling that this administration can prove him wrong.”

Some of Trump’s supporters have applauded Vindman’s withdrawal.

Representative Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Tweeted that Vindman “should no longer be on the National Security Council. It is not reprisal. It is because we cannot trust him, he does not agree with the president’s policies, and his mandate is coming to an end despite everything. “

The news that the two Vindman twins had been ousted led representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., To tweet: “The White House is hosting a two-for-one special today on state runaways.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to guarantee that Vindman would not receive retribution. “We protect all of our service members from retaliation or something like that,” said Esper. “We have already addressed this issue in policies and other means.”

Alexander Vindman is expected to enter a military college in Washington, DC this summer, and his brother is to be assigned to the office of the military’s general council, according to two officials who were not allowed to discuss the matter in public and have therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

