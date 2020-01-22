advertisement

US President Donald Trump leaves the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with a bullish talk about the US economy and is about to be impeached against the Senate in Washington.

Trump convened a surprise news conference on Wednesday to celebrate an “enormous delay” for Washington’s ongoing trials at the glitzy summit of world leaders and financiers in Davos.

advertisement

“It’s a joke,” Trump said of the charges against him.

“I think it’s so bad for our country.”

Mr Trump gave his legal department good grades after more than 12 hours of litigation over which the Republicans blocked democratic efforts to immediately call witnesses and summon documents.

But Mr. Trump said he wanted to see his aides, including former national security advisor John Bolton and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, testify in the Senate.

“Personally, I prefer to go the long way,” he said, referring to the referral to witnesses in the Senate trial before indicating that there were concerns about “national security” to allow their evidence.

A ruling passed by party pivot early Wednesday allows the Senate to consider calling witnesses only after both sides have brought up their cases in impeachment proceedings.

“I thought our team did a very good job,” said Trump, following some of the events.

‘Emotion’

He praised Pat Cipollone’s “emotion” in the Senate and added: “I was very proud of his work.”

Mr. Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers who served as prosecutors in the process, saying that he would like to “sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” during the trial, but his lawyers may have done this a problem in order to.

Democrats say Mr. Trump has misused his powers in dealing with Ukraine and hindered Congress in its investigation.

Mr. Trump denies having done anything wrong.

Mr. Trump opened his press conference with a triumphant talk about the American economy and said he was pushing for “very dramatic” changes in the World Trade Organization.

Mr. Trump announced the unexpected availability during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Mr. Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday. He spoke in front of the forum and held meetings with leading representatives of the European Union, Iraq and Pakistan for two days.

The Republican President said in most of his meetings that trade was on the agenda

advertisement