President Donald Trump told reporters in Davos that he was confident of entering into a trade agreement with Europe as the risk of tariffs grew.

“I suspect we’ll make a deal, otherwise we’ll have to do something else,” Trump said at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday.

“You have no choice,” Trump said in a separate interview, underlining his belief that an agreement is being signed between the United States and its largest import trading partner.

A day earlier, Trump had announced that he would impose tariffs on US imports of European cars unless a “fair deal” was negotiated with the EU.

“They know that if they don’t do a fair deal, I will charge them customs duties,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in Davos on January 21, referring to automobiles, the block’s main export.

While Trump has not specified when he would give the green light to new car tariffs, the Financial Times reported that this would happen before the November election.

“I have a date on my mind, it’s a pretty quick date,” he said, according to the FT.

President Donald Trump speaks on January 21, 2020 in front of the World Economic Forum in the convention center in Davos (Switzerland). (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

At a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on January 21, Trump spoke about the prospects of a deal and acknowledged obstacles.

“It is great to be with the President of the European Commission and a woman who is very respected, I have to say, and I hear a very tough negotiator, which is bad news for us because we are talking about a large trade agreement and we’ve been talking about it for a while and hope we can get something done, ”Trump said.

Von der Leyen expressed similarly hopeful about the longstanding relationship between Europe and the United States, but noted that there are still unresolved issues to be resolved.

“The American people and the European people are good friends,” said Von der Leyen. “And we will build on that, and indeed we will have problems to discuss and we will negotiate.” But I’m looking forward to this relationship. “

Differences continue to exist on topics such as agriculture, digital taxes and car import duties.

On February 4, 2019, a robot installed a windshield on a Mercedes-Benz A-Class at the Daimler AG plant in Rastatt. (Thomas Kienzle / AFP via Getty Images)

Tariffs everywhere

Trump has complained that bilateral trade relations are distorted to the detriment of the United States.

“They have trade barriers that you can’t trade with, they have tariffs everywhere. They make it impossible, ”Trump told reporters in Davos on Wednesday.

US trade with the EU was nearly $ 1.3 trillion in 2018, the deficit was $ 109 billion. This is based on statistics from the United States Department of Commerce’s Office (USTR). Machinery ($ 80.2 billion), pharmaceuticals ($ 71.9 billion) and vehicles ($ 56.4 billion) were among the top three import categories.

In 2018, the U.S. was the largest partner for EU goods exports (21 percent) and the second largest partner for EU goods imports (13 percent), according to Eurostat, the statistical service of the European Union.

“Despite this significant volume of trade, US exporters in key sectors have faced several tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade for decades, which has led to chronic trade imbalances between the US and the EU,” said a recently published summary of the specific negotiation objectives (pdf) year of the United States Trade Representative.

The EU applies a 10 percent tariff to cars and 22 percent to trucks. In contrast, the United States imposes a maximum duty of 2.5 percent on imported passenger cars and a duty of 25 percent on pick-ups and vans.

An employee assembles a wheel in a Mercedes-Benz A-Class on the assembly line on February 4, 2019 at the Daimler AG plant in Rastatt. (Thomas Kienzle / AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration launched a Section 232 exam for foreign cars in May 2018. After that, Trump agreed to the conclusions that some imported vehicles and components could “weaken our domestic economy” and threaten national security.

With US-EU trade negotiations barely making any progress in the past year, the White House has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs on Europe, but has in any case delayed action.

In November, the Trump administration passed a deadline for tariffs of up to 25 percent for vehicles and parts imported from the EU.

“The good news is that the US has not announced any new tariffs for EU cars or auto parts,” said Cecilia Malmström, EU Trade Commissioner, on November 21 in Brussels, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. “Of course, the threat has not completely disappeared and we are aware of it.”

In the midst of the ongoing trade dispute, the White House imposed tariffs on EU goods worth $ 7.5 billion in October for illegal aircraft subsidies.

‘Enormous New Deal’

Current or recent trade agreements were of paramount importance in Trump’s statement on January 21 in Davos.

“Our all-new USMCA is the result of the most comprehensive coalition ever put together for a trade deal,” said Trump, referring to the US, Mexico and Canada deal that replaced NAFTA.

“Manufacturing, agriculture, and labor have strongly supported the deal,” Trump said. “And as you know, it only happened with an overwhelming majority in Congress. It shows how we can meet the challenges of the 21st century: protecting intellectual property, expanding digital commerce, restoring lost jobs and ensuring rising wages and living standards. “

The president said the United States had signed a $ 40 billion deal with Japan and renegotiated a trade agreement with South Korea.

“We are also negotiating many other transactions with many other countries,” said Trump, “including an enormous new agreement with the United Kingdom.”

Trump informed the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to defer a tax on digital services that American technology companies should hit sometime in 2020.

The president informed the newspaper that he had threatened to impose a 100 percent duty on French wine, which is currently subject to an import duty of 25 percent in connection with a separate trade dispute with the European aviation giant Airbus.

The economic summit in the Swiss Alpine town lasts until January 24th.

The top-class forum brings together leading personalities, business elites, economists and celebrities from all over the world.

Emel Akan contributed to this report.

