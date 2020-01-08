advertisement

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that there were no American victims of Iranian military base strikes that house US troops in Iraq and that Tehran appeared to be lagging behind.

“No Americans were injured in the attack by the Iranian regime last night.” We have suffered no casualties, ”Trump said in a White House speech.

“Our large American armed forces are ready for anything. Iran appears to be lagging behind. “

Trump said the UK, Germany, China, and other countries should now join forces to isolate Iran.

He stressed that sanctions against Iran would continue until he changed his behavior.

The Iranian strike was retribution for the US murder of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, which exacerbated the conflict with Washington in the face of a major war in the Middle East.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke of a “slap in the face” by the United States in front of a crowd of Iranians who sang “Death to America” ​​and said US troops should leave the region.

Tehran’s Foreign Minister said Iran has taken “reasonable measures” to defend itself and has not sought to escalate.

Mr. Donald Trump, who ordered the drone attack that killed General Suleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave a first reply on Twitter: “Everything is fine!”.

Mr. Trump said the missile attacks had assessed losses and damage.

US and European government sources believed that Iran was deliberately trying to avoid US military casualties in its missile attacks to prevent escalation.

Coordination refused

Earlier on Wednesday, an Iranian army spokesman had objected to “foreign media reports” that prior to the attack there had been some coordination between Iran and the United States to allow bases to be evacuated, the Fars news agency said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump spoke to advisors in the White House. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should be with him when making the statement.

The US president, who was charged last month and faces elections this year, threatened to attack 52 Iranian locations this weekend if Iran took revenge for Suleimani’s murder.

Iranian state television said Iran fired 15 ballistic missiles from its territory at US targets in its neighboring country, Iraq, early Wednesday. The Pentagon said that Al-Asad Air Force Base and another facility in Erbil were targeted.

The United States has reported no losses.

Iranian state television said 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and US helicopters and military equipment had been damaged. It didn’t say how it got this information.

Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq had been injured. Britain, which also has personnel in Iraq, condemned Iranian action and said Tehran “should not repeat these ruthless and dangerous attacks”.

Iraq said its troops had suffered no casualties. The UN mission in Iraq called for restraint and said, “Iraq should not pay the price of external rivalries.”

In a coalition that has trained and supported Iraqis against the threat posed by Islamic state militants, more than 5,000 U.S. soldiers remain in Iraq with the other foreign forces.

“As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, Pentagon spokesman. – Reuters

