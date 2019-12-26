advertisement

On Christmas Day, President Trump presented a calm front on social media, shot fleeting Merry Christmas posts on Twitter and Facebook, and re-posted Christmas messages from members of his family.

But Mr. Trump’s one-day ceasefire with the Democrats ended on Christmas Day with a series of words of war aimed at the party, and in particular the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president went so far on Thursday morning that he faced Pelosi with a major challenge because he called her “dirty” and “dirty” and should focus on cleaning everything up, Fox News reported.

“A primary school for N?” He wondered.

This after the president tore into the House Democrats overnight and into the morning because they were about to go into impeachment and called them “hypocrites” and “liars” because they allegedly sought concessions from the Senate that sought Republicans hadn’t gotten into the house – and because they’d beaten impeachment after stressing the urgency of national security.

media_cameraPresident Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after arriving for the Christmas dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Image: AP

“The radical left, don’t worry Democrats said they wanted to get everything into the Senate because ‘President Trump poses a threat to national security’ (they’re vicious, they’ll say something!), But now they don’t want to go fast anymore they go very slowly. Liar! “Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

The chairman of the House Justice Committee, Jerrold Nadler, said in his committee’s impeachment report that if he remains in office, the president will “remain a threat to national security and the constitution”.

Democrats generally used this argument to advocate quick impeachment proceedings. Nadler made a similar statement earlier this month in an ABC interview, claiming that Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are evidence of an ongoing security risk.

“It is openly interfering in the 2020 elections and continues to threaten our national security and the integrity of our elections for our democratic system itself,” said Nadler. “We cannot allow this to continue.”

media_cameraPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Christmas Eve. Image: AP

Despite this assessment, impeachment proceedings came to a standstill after Ms. Pelosi decided abruptly to refrain from submitting impeachment articles to the Senate after Parliament adopted two articles alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for Trump’s actions in Ukraine ,

Ms. Pelosi said that she would not appoint impeachment officials to represent Parliament during a Senate trial until the Senate determined the process.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell publicly refused a request from the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, to summon additional documents and witnesses, claiming that these investigative efforts were the responsibility of Parliament.

Mr. McConnell also claimed that there was nothing he could do until Ms. Pelosi sent the impeachment articles and left the two chambers at a “dead end”.

The Witnesses seeking Democrats had previously ignored statements in front of the house because the White House was exercising privileges and instructing them not to do so.

The House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the ground rules for the trial of President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP

Instead of turning to the courts to enforce subpoenas, the House Democrats said they would use this as evidence of a disability.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a potential swing voice who has declared impartiality in the matter, called on the House Democrats not to follow the protocol.

“If the house really believes they have information that would be important, they issue a subpoena, and if they ignore the subpoena – as they did under the direction of the White House – the next step is to go to court to go, “Ms. Murkowski said in an interview while criticizing Mr. McConnell for coordinating with the White House.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Trump beat up the Democrats over the call for witnesses after the Republican Justice Department was denied the opportunity to be heard before a prosecution vote.

media_cameraCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press after the sixth primary democratic debate in the 2020 presidential campaign. Image: Getty Images

“Why should crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a small majority in the House of Representatives, be allowed to indict the President of the United States?” Tweeted Mr. Trump, adding, “Now Ms. Pelosi is demanding everything that Republicans were not allowed in the house to have. “

In the meantime, Mr. Trump interjected Ms. Pelosi to homelessness and crime in her home district, which he had threatened Californian governor Gavin Newsom overnight when he threatened federal intervention.

“The district of Nancy Pelosi in California has quickly become one of the worst in the United States when it comes to homeless people and crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and together with her equally incompetent governor Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! Trump wrote.

media_cameraTarps cover a tent for the homeless in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP

Earlier this week, Mr. Newsom released a video that supported Trump’s impeachment.

“Trump spent 2019 attacking our institutions and fellow Americans. Lock children in cages. Get used to the NRA. I’m trying to take away your health care. Tax breaks for the rich. And to deny climate change, ”he wrote. “So we leave him in the dust.”

This story first appeared in Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as a festive armistice when Trump Dems explodes

