Brian Kilmeade, co-moderator of Fox & Friends, shared his disapproval of President Trump’s allegation on Wednesday that the Obama administration’s Iran Nuclear Deal is partly responsible for the strikes between America and Iran last week.

“I just don’t love calling on the previous government, the way I didn’t like it when President Obama spoke to President Bush,” said Kilmeade on Thursday morning’s show three and a half years later shooting President Obama doesn’t make sense. “

Steve Doocy, co-moderator, replied quickly, “Brian, I think he would like to point out that Barack Obama’s policy of essentially doing what the Republicans call” appeasement “didn’t work.”

“And he would also like to point out that we are not so dependent on them for oil and energy,” added co-moderator Ainsley Earhardt. “Back then we were more dependent on them and they kept negotiating with us, and John Kerry was trying to figure out how much money we would give Iran.”

“We all know that. It was 40 years of failed politics,” said Kilmeade, who suggested that it was possible to recognize a disagreement about how business was going in the Middle East without “everyone being cornered.” to fight against it ”.

