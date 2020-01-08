advertisement

WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD / DUBAI – US President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew from days of angry rhetoric against Iran after both countries tried to quell a crisis over the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

In a speech from the White House, Trump said the United States does not necessarily have to respond militarily to Iranian missile attacks on military bases that house American troops in Iraq overnight.

He said no American was hurt in the attacks.

“The fact that we have this great army and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American power, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” he said.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran seems to be standing up, which is a good thing for all stakeholders and a very good thing for the world,” he said.

Trump did not stop making any direct threat of military action against Iran, but said the United States “would immediately impose additional punitive sanctions on the Iranian regime” in response to what he called “Iranian aggression”.

He offered no specific measures.

Iranian forces fired rockets at military bases that housed US troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for last week’s killing of Iranian General Soleimani in Iraq, boosting stakes in his conflict with Washington amid concerns over a wider war in the East. medium.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America”, said the missile strikes were a “slap in the face” of the United States and said US troops should leave the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said the strikes “ended” Tehran’s response to the killing of Soleimani, who had been responsible for building Iran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East. He was buried in his hometown of Kerman on Monday after days of national mourning.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but we will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote on Twitter.

Nuclear State

Trump’s address was in contrast to his harsh rhetoric on Iran in recent days. The Republican president had vowed to attack “disproportionately” if Iran retaliated strongly against Soleimani’s assassination.

Trump on Saturday said the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, including those that are important to the country’s culture. He was criticized for that remark even by US political allies and withdrew later, saying the United States would abide by international law on the matter.

On Wednesday, Trump again pledged not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and called on world powers to scrap a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Washington abandoned in 2018 and work on a new deal, an issue that has been at the heart of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. Iran has refused new talks.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian officials to Trump’s comments. The semi-official Fars news agency described the US president’s words as “a major withdrawal from threats”.

Trump’s reaction shortly after Wednesday’s attacks had been to say on Twitter that “everything is fine!” And that Washington was assessing the damage.

This tweet and the Iranian Foreign Minister’s comment had acted to calm some initial concerns about a wider war and to calm bitter financial markets. Oil prices fell after an early shock.

US sources and European governments said they believed Iran had deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in its missile attacks to prevent an escalation.

But an Iranian military spokesman had denied “foreign media reports” suggesting that there had been some sort of coordination between Iran and the United States prior to the attack to allow the bases to be evacuated, Fars news agency said.

The US president responded last month and faced elections in November.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 ballistic missiles from its territory at US targets in its neighbor Iraq early Wednesday. The Pentagon said the al-Assad air base and another facility in Erbil in Iraq were hit.

Iranian television reported an official in the office of the supreme leader saying the missile strikes were “the worst” of some revenge scenarios. He quoted another source as saying that Iran had listed 100 other possible targets.

Avoiding conflict

But analysts said Iran wanted to avoid any conventional military conflict with superior US forces.

US officials said Soleimani was killed because forces under his command planned attacks on US facilities, though they provided no evidence.

Following the Iranian rocket attack, state television showed footage of the burial, with hundreds chanting “God is the Greatest” when strikes were announced for the loudspeakers. “His revenge was taken and now he can rest in peace,” Iranian television said.

The friction between Iran and the United States arose after Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, endorsed by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and again imposed sanctions on Tehran by cutting his vital oil exports.

In his speech Wednesday, Khamenei ruled out any resumption of talks with Washington on the 2015 nuclear pact.

Before Soleiman was buried, his body was taken on a tour of cities in Iraq and Iran, drawing large crowds. A stampede at his funeral on Tuesday killed at least 56 people.

Hours after Iran fired rockets at bases in Iraq, a drone crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, blasting and killing all 176 people on board. Officials said speculation about what happened was premature. Carrier Ukraine International Airlines said the plane was last served two days ago.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai; Phil Stewart, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason, Matt Spetalnick and Eric Beech in Washington

