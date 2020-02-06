advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who spoke out for his charges of hypocritically disguising their beliefs in an undisguised attack on Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican, who had voted for his conviction.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say,” I pray for you “when they know that this is not the case.” Republican Trump said at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast.

advertisement

It was Mr. Trump’s first public statements since the Republican-controlled Senate cleared him on Wednesday of allegations that he had misused his power and blocked Congress in an almost partisan vote.

Ms. Pelosi, a Catholic who initiated impeachment in September, said in December that she did not hate Trump and prayed for him. Mr. Romney, a Mormon, said in an emotional speech before Wednesday’s vote that his belief forced him to vote for Trump’s conviction.

When Mr. Trump came to the annual gathering of lawmakers and beliefs, which is usually one of the few harmonious events in the country’s deeply divided capital, he held up two newspapers that mentioned his acquittal.

He did not greet Ms. Pelosi, who was sitting on the stage with him. When Ms. Pelosi spoke, he frowned, crossed his arms, and turned away.

It was the second demonstration of hostility between the two leaders in less than 48 hours. During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Mr. Trump refused to shake hands and the top House Democrat tore a copy of his speech right behind him as the cameras rolled.

Ms. Pelosi later said that she opened the speech because it was full of lies.

“Dishonest and corrupt”

Trump also called the Democrats who were persecuted “dishonest and corrupt”.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have had a terrible test done by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” said Trump after receiving a long ovation.

“They did everything to destroy us – and hurt our nation a lot. They know that what they are doing is wrong, but they are way ahead of our big country, ”said Trump.

Mr. Trump is running for re-election on November 3 and is strongly supported by evangelical Christians and conservative Catholics.

Mr. Trump is expected to make a public statement on his acquittal at the White House on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Irish time. It will be a “justification speech,” said a source close to the president on Wednesday, combining some magnanimity with an “I told you” tone.

The acquittal was Mr. Trump’s biggest victory so far over his Democratic opponents in Congress, who was bitterly complaining about the Senate Republicans’ refusal to call witnesses or seek new evidence for the trial.

“This vote is not a justification, it is not a real acquittal, it is not a victory,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “It is meaningless in terms of guilt or innocence because the American people will draw their own conclusion from what they have seen.”

The latest Reuters / Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, showed that 42 percent of American adults agreed to his performance, while 54 percent disagreed. It was almost the same as when the impeachment investigation was launched in September, when his approval was 43 percent and his rejection 53 percent. – Reuters

advertisement