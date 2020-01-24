advertisement

WASHINGTON – Top US State Department officials will hold a classified conference next week on Iran policy for members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the committee said Friday amid a push on legislation to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to fight Iran.

Trump’s special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, will lead Tuesday’s conference.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who leaves Wednesday for an international trip to Ukraine and elsewhere, is not attending.

Senate leaders had said they expected to vote immediately this week on a resolution by Iran’s war powers, but there was no word on when that vote could take place.

The US-controlled House of Representatives voted earlier this month to ban Trump from further military action against Iran after the US assassination of a senior Iranian commander sparked tensions in the East. Middle. Iran retaliated with rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing American troops.

The resolution faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is holding its impeachment trial this week.

Trump administration officials, including Pompeo, at a conference earlier this month failed to convince US Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans that an imminent threat had justified the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

Republican Senator Mike Lee, after the classified conference, said it was the worst conference he had heard in nine years in the Senate, at least on a military issue, and that he would support the resolution of war powers. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chris Reese)

