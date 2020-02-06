advertisement

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Trump administration has implemented plans to reduce the size of two national monuments in Utah, ensuring that land previously banned for energy development will be open to mining and drilling. The action comes despite lawsuits by conservation, tribal and paleontological groups seeking to restore the original boundaries.

Land has received little interest from energy companies in the two years since President Donald Trump reduced the size of the Bears Ears National Monument by 85% and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by almost half, said Casey Hammond, Acting Assistant Secretary for Lands and Minerals. Management with the United States Department of the Interior.

Hammond said the department has a duty to work on management plans after Trump signed his proclamations in December 2017, despite ongoing lawsuits.

advertisement

“If we stopped and waited for each dispute to be resolved, we could never do anything here,” he said.

Conservation groups that have called the most important landmine removal decision in American history criticized the administration on Thursday for spending time on management plans that they say will become moot. They argue that Trump has abused the Antiquities Act to overturn the decisions of previous presidents.

Last year, a federal judge rejected the administration’s proposal to dismiss the lawsuits. In a recent court case, tribal groups have declared that the lands of the Bears Bears are “a living and vital place where the ancestors passed from one world to another, often leaving their mark in petroglyphs or handprints painted, and where members of modern tribes can still visit them. . “

It is unclear how long it will take before a judge rules on the lawsuits that were filed two years ago.

“It is the height of arrogance for Trump to rush into final decisions on what remains of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante while we fight his illegal evisceration of these national monuments in court,” said Randi Spivak , director of public lands at the Center for Biodiversity. “Trump is eroding the vital protections of these spectacular landscapes. We will not rest until all of these public lands are saved for future generations. “

The greatest concern of environmentalists is that the excluded lands on some of the pristine stretches of the American Southwest will be ravaged by mining, drilling and extraction. They are also concerned about the use of off-road vehicles and logging. Government officials have chosen to allow off-road vehicles on designated routes in Bears Ears, for example, rather than choosing larger closings.

President Bill Clinton created the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996 on land with cliffs, canyons, waterfalls and arches in southern Utah. President Barack Obama created the Bears Ears National Monument in 2016 on a scenic strip of southern Utah with plateaus of red rocks, cliffs and ancient ruins on land considered sacred to the tribes.

Market dynamics have limited interest in a large supply of coal found in the now unprotected cut land of Grand Staircase and uranium on cut land of Bears Ears.

But economic analysis by the United States government estimates that coal production could generate $ 208 million in annual revenue and $ 16.6 million in royalties from the land cut off from Grand Staircase. Oil and gas wells in this region could generate $ 4.1 million in annual revenue, according to the analysis.

If interest arises as energy market forces change, Hammond said that the land cut remains under federal control and governed by “proven laws” and subject to environmental regulations. He rejected the often repeated claim of conservation groups that there is “free for all” for mining development.

“Any suggestion that these lands and resources will be affected simply by being excluded from the monuments is simply not true,” said Hammond.

Trump reduced the size of the monuments after examining 27 national monuments by then interior secretary Ryan Zinke. He also recommended reducing two more monuments, but Trump has yet to take action.

Trump said he had reduced the size of the monuments to reverse the misuse of the antiquities law by previous Democratic presidents which he said led to oversized monuments that hinder energy development, grazing and d ‘other uses. The move won applause from Republican leaders in Utah, including former US senator Orrin Hatch and current governor Gary Herbert.

The Bureau of Land Management published online the detailed and detailed management plans for the monuments, which are divided into non-contiguous sections rather than in a large strip as in the original limits. The agency has also created a “Myth vs Fact” web page on Bears Ears, in which it states that no commercial extraction or exploitation is authorized within the modified limits.

The agency says it received about 250,500 comments on the plans, most of which were rejected because they concerned the size reduction, the legality of the move, or the timing of planning efforts. Among the comments, the agency said four included valid protests that led to changes in the final plan.

advertisement