WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – In the aftermath of Pete Buttigieg’s strong presence in Iowa caucuses, Donald J. Trump accused the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, of “traveling suspect “in Afghanistan.

“People say he went to Afghanistan for seven months in 2014,” Trump told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” in a phone call. “Seven months is a long time to run in a Muslim country full of terrorists, don’t you think?”

He added that Buttigieg allegedly had a gun with him while he was in Afghanistan, a fact that Trump said “sounds suspicious to me”.

“Come on, are you flying to a Muslim country full of all these terrorists who need guns, and are you bringing a gun to a country like this?” Said Trump. “Who was he planning to give this weapon to?”

“I don’t know if he was part of a caliphate or if he was just helping them, but we have to find out,” he said. “I have a call to the President of Afghanistan.”

Trump said his suspicions about “Buttigieg’s completely unexplained trip to Afghanistan” had increased when he saw a photo of the former mayor “dressed in some sort of bizarre camouflage suit.”

“You have to see this photo – he’s all dressed up in camouflage or whatever, like he’s ready for some sort of battle,” said Trump. “You will never find a photo of me dressed like that.”

