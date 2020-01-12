advertisement

We wouldn’t even be here without Russell Crowe.

The Aussie Kiwi actor was key to funding his new film, as Justin Kurzel, director of the Kelly Gang, revealed.

“Russell gave the film a real foothole in the market,” Kurzel told news.com.au.

advertisement

“I have to say that Russell was incredibly loyal to us. There were many who looked like the film could fall down and he always stayed very loyal and faithful to the project. It was a real light for us when we were Have made the film. “

Kurzel said his film, based on Peter Carey’s novel, a fictional version of Ned Kelly’s story, was not the easiest project to find money for. It took him two and a half years to put together the funding.

“We are currently experiencing massive changes in cinemas and the way films are financed and distributed,” said Kurzel. “This film is a real ensemble piece, somewhat brutal in a way, and has a special tendency to do so.

“It doesn’t fit well in the pocket of simple films for which funding can be found. It was a challenge because of its originality and because it was different.”

media_cameraRussell Crowe plays a legendary bus ranger named Harry Power

When it comes to Kurzel, you wouldn’t expect anything different.

The Adelaide filmmaker made waves for his feature film debut Snowtown, a cruel and merciless film based on the infamous corpses of barrel murders that plagued the city for seven years in the 1990s.

His next film was the well-known adaptation of Macbeth, a Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard star, which showed breathtaking images of a bleak and unforgiving landscape.

It is the same impressive images that underpin the true story of the Kelly Gang with its strong aesthetic language of a cruel Australian country where the young Kelly grew up and was partly filmed in Victoria’s Winton Wetlands.

“We shot it in the snow, in stormy winds, in sleet, in ankle-deep mud and rain and in some beautiful historic houses. It was intense but fantastic, ”said Essie Davis, who plays Kelly’s mother Ellen in the film.

“In Winton, all the trees in the wetlands have sunk and the landscape is extremely barren. It’s beautiful, but also relentless and brutal. “

media_cameraTrue The story of the Kelly Gang has a striking visual language

The film plays British actor George MacKay as an adult Kelly, while Orlando Schwerdt plays the younger version.

MacKay hasn’t built a lot of top-class work yet, which is why someone like Crowe is so instrumental in making a project greener.

However, that could change soon. The war episode of Sam Mendes, 1917, was released in theaters on Thursday, and the Oscar-winning leader is led by MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as two young soldiers in the First World War.

In the real history of the Kelly Gang, MacKay plays a very different role than in 1917. Here he is an anachronistic punk, Ned Kelly, a young man with resources and intelligence, who, however, took a terrible hand because of fate.

The film will be released on January 26th on Australian Stan Day and is now available to millions of streaming customers who can watch it at home at will.

But real movie lovers will want to see this film on the big screen, where it will be released in independent cinemas across the country for two weeks. The brutality of the landscape Davis was talking about visually translates onto the canvas with great beauty.

“I really hope people see it in a movie theater because it’s a movie experience,” said Davis. “But people have pretty big TVs in their houses these days.”

CONNECTED: 46 films to look forward to in 2020

media_cameraThis is not the Ned Kelly you think you know

The larger national chains – Village, Event and Hoyts – have refused to show this top-class Australian film because it comes to the streaming service within a few weeks and not like the traditional three-month cinema window.

Australian director David Michods The King, co-produced by locals Joel Edgerton and Liz Watts (Watts is also a producer at Kelly Gang), was restricted under the same conditions because it was a Netflix film, as was Netflix’s Marriage Story , The Irishman and The Two Popes, Amazon Prime, release The Report and Brittany Runs a Marathon, and last year’s cinematic masterpiece, Roma.

When he signed the distribution agreement with Stan, Kurzel said that it was important to him that his film be released for film, no matter how shortened and limited.

“In the beginning I made it a piece of cinema and allowed the audience to see it there if they wanted to.

“I’m really happy that there are screens that show this, and I’m doubly excited that there is someone like Stan dealing with original Australian content. What I loved was their enthusiasm for the film and how excited they were to put him on the platform. “

Regarding the big cinema chains that refused to show this, Kurzel admitted that there were massive changes in the industry and that a middle ground between streamers and exhibitors will be found.

“I hope the two can coexist because they have to,” he said. “I think both have a value and it’s not as black and white as you either put it in the cinema or on a streamer.

“I appreciate the current challenges in theater on both sides, with people who own cinemas, that’s their livelihood, but it’s a challenging time for filmmakers who are currently trying desperately to niche the screen.”

“If you have a film that is unique or has a specific voice, you want it to hit the cinemas, but you also want it to be supported.” It is now very difficult to get independent films in cinemas and get distributors to release independent or Australian films. “

Seven of Australia’s ten most successful films in the last year were Disney releases with big events, and all were either a remake, a sequel or part of an existing franchise.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, it was largely due to the Quentin Tarantino brand, in other words, like a Marvel film, a Tarantino film is a known crowd for film-goers who are overwhelmed by the choice.

media_camera The Ned Kelly myth is revisited in the true story of the Kelly Gang

Davis, who is also married to Kurzel, said that the audience will find a lot to like in the Kelly Gang’s true story because “it is epic and different from anything anyone would expect.”

Like Carey’s book on which the film is based, True History of the Kelly Gang doesn’t pretend to be a definitive, historically correct version of the life of the infamous outlaw. Rather, it wants to grapple with the myths about men and why this character has become an Australian icon in the way we think about our national identity.

“There has always been a Bush Guard festival as these cool guys,” said Davis. “Even the primary school teachers said,” They were the muggers of mythical history. “

“People’s idea of ​​who Ned Kelly was is filtered by their experience of whether he was a bull killer or a good guy.

“But he’s also a blunt holder, a beer holder, a can opener, a tattoo, he’s on cars and mixed drink labels.”

Kurzel added: “Peter’s book was amazing and it really took up the notion of mythology, legend and identity, which I think is a very controversial topic in Australia.

“Ned Kelly has been defined by many different groups of people and used in many different ways, so it’s really difficult to tell the real man from the real story.

“I think the big question for him is why a 25 year old ranger suddenly becomes so defining for us, especially for white Australians who are somehow involved in their identity.

“It is very difficult for me to judge. These times in the 1870s were very bad, the distance between good and bad was not that far apart. Some pretty terrible things were happening at that time, and the most terrible were indigenous Australians.”

media_cameraDirector Justin Kurzel plays in regional Victoria

Kurzel hopes that the film will be “a provocation of what is true and what is not” to the audience so that it thinks about how and why Kelly defines us Australians.

“When people make you something and want to make you something, it is sometimes very difficult to run away from it. That feeling occurs in the film in which Ned is cursed as someone,” said Kurzel.

“And be careful, because even if you’re dead, stories can be written about you that actually create something that is much bigger than the life you live.

“It’s not just about Ned Kelly. It’s about us as Australians and our own story and why we raise these myths and legends to define who we are.”

True History of the Kelly Gang is now shown in select cinemas nationwide and will air on January 26th in Stan

Share your movies and TV obsessions @wenleima

Originally released as Russell Crowe, crucial to the film’s existence

advertisement