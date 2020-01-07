advertisement

Justin Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more business approach to being prime minister.

He has returned from a more than two week vacation in Costa Rica with a beard of salt and pepper.

Trudeau’s new look was revealed in a photo posted Monday on Instagram by his official photographer, Adam Scotti.

Trudeau later tweeted another photo showing that he and Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan were briefed by military officials on developments in Iraq.

It’s not clear if the beard is here to stay, at least for a while, or just the temporary result of not bothering to shave during the holidays – the Office of the Prime Minister offered no immediate comment on the matter.

But for now at least, Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.

Trudeau has exhibited a love for facial hair in the past.

In his younger days, including when he was first elected as an MP, he sported a variety of casual mustaches, goats and beards, along with longer, more unruly hair. Critics have occasionally cheated that he looked like a pirate or drug lord.

But since being elected Liberal leader in 2013, Trudeau has resolutely stood by with short hair and a clean face – until now.

His new beard is liberally trimmed and wrinkled gray. It appears to be in line with Trudeau’s stated goal of getting a lower profile, more business approach to his second term, keeping the focus on concrete bread and butter initiatives and shifting his focus to his team of ministers. cabinet.

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more like second term business

Canada Press

