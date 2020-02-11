advertisement

Whether you like Stephen Harper or not, one thing we can all agree on is that national unity concerns disappeared when he was in office.

For most of his time in office, Harper was popular in the West, disruptive in much of Ontario, and unpopular in Quebec.

This was reflected in the Conservatives’ electoral results between 2004 and 2015, with their support base always being in the West, combined with victory when they could increase their support in Ontario, and once in a while doing well in Quebec when things were perfectly matched.

However, note what did not happen.

Even when Harper and the Conservatives were unpopular in Quebec, the separatist sentiment did not arise.

In fact, support for separatism in Quebec fell during Harper’s term, with the PQ winning a close election, then being crushed, then overthrown by a nationalist but not separatist party.

Quebec’s split was a severe blow during Harper’s time in office, and the reason it happened is quite simple.

Harper respected provincial jurisdiction and encouraged the growth of Quebec’s major industries.

Harper generally stayed out of Quebec’s business, did not interfere with provincial affairs, and spurred the growth of all sectors of Canada’s economy, including the Quebec aerospace sector.

Even when the Quebeckers didn’t like Harper, they thought he wasn’t actively against them.

As a result, many Quebeckers thought it was possible to succeed within Canada, even under a leader who was not popular in their province.

And that brings us to Justin Trudeau.

Some of the founders claim that the rise of separatist sentiment in Alberta and the West is simply because Justin Trudeau is unpopular.

But if true, the separatist sentiment in Quebec would have grown due to Harper’s unpopularity.

And as we know, that didn’t happen.

So it’s not about Trudeau being unpopular.

It’s about the very real perception that Trudeau and his government are actively opposing Alberta’s mainstream industry.

Trudeau liberals are clearly more interested in signaling global virtue than supporting a leading industry in our country. However, they continue to express support for industries such as the automotive and aerospace sectors that use tons of oil and gas, and so happen to be in the Ontario and Quebec electoral battlefields.

So we can see exactly what’s going on:

Alberta and the Western Canadian energy sector are being unfairly separated from the government, and the resulting surge in anger and separatist sentiment is no surprise.

On Twitter, Anthony Furey summarized things well:

“It’s absurd to filter a decision on #TeckFrontier through emissions targets that we all know are just idealistic behavior. What serious politician does something stupid like this for their country and their economy?”

That’s why Justin Trudeau is already a failed prime minister.

A leader is supposed to serve his nation, his people above all else. In Canada, this means ensuring that every region and province is free and supported in developing their core industries.

When that happens, it’s actually pretty simple to keep Canada, as Stephen Harper showed.

However, instead of serving all Canadians, Justin Trudeau is deliberately dividing our nation, placing the elitist international opinion on our country’s unity and prosperity.

Now, because of the failure of Justin Trudeau, Canada’s unity is crumbling, and our nation is in serious danger of irreversible fragmentation.

