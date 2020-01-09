advertisement

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address the country Thursday afternoon amid numerous reports pointing to Iran over the landing of an International Airlines flight to Ukraine, killing all aboard including 138 people who were headed in Canada.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran airport on Wednesday.

Among the hypotheses is that an Iranian air defense missile shot down the plane down, perhaps by accident. Ukrainian officials have said they are on their list of possible causes of the crash.

Two U.S. officials told the Associated Press on Thursday it was “highly probable” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shot down the plane.

Officials, citing US intelligence, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. They had no immediate information on the purpose.

Canadian officials have rejected all comments so far, with Trudeau expected to provide the government’s response.

On Wednesday, Trudeau told a news conference in Parliament Hill that the government could not rule out the plane had been shot, but he also warned it was too early to speculate on a cause of the crash that killed all 176 people on board, at least 63 who were Canadian nationals.

Early Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he believes Iran was responsible, without blaming it directly.

“One could have made a mistake on the other hand,” Trump said at a Washington news conference, noting that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump added. “I personally don’t think it’s even a question.”

The Iranian Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for the investigation, under international rules for investigations of such collisions. The organization said Thursday it had invited Canadian investigators from the Transportation Safety Board to join a growing team that was trying the crash.

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Photo by AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

Trudeau said on Wednesday that Canada had pushed to be part of the Iran-led investigation.

It was not clear from the Iranian statement whether the aircraft manufacturer, US-based Boeing, had been invited to participate in the investigation under the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization that is leading the investigation.

The announcement that Canadians will be included in the exam came as Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke with his Iranian counterpart about Wednesday’s crash.

A summary of the call released Thursday morning by Global Affairs Canada said Champagne emphasized Mohammad Javad Zarif’s need for Canadian officials to be allowed in Iran to provide consular services, help identify the deceased and participate in the investigation.

The summary said that Champagne insisted that Canada and Canadians had “many questions to answer”.

The summary did not provide any details about Zarif’s response to Champagne’s requests, and the Champagne office declined to provide any further information. A brief summary on the Iranian foreign ministry’s website said the two “believed in the recent crash of a Ukrainian aircraft in Tehran, as well as other matters of mutual interest”.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, when it labeled the country a state sponsor of terrorism.

The clash came after a week of high tensions in the Middle East, just hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on bases in Iraq, where US and allied troops are stationed. Iran said the attacks were retaliation for the US killing of a senior general near Baghdad last week.

Champagne also told Zarif that Canada condemned Iran’s missile strikes against military bases in Iraq.

Canadian soldiers were present at one of those bases.

– With files from the Associated Press

