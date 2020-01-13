advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that some people killed in an air disaster in Iran were vigilant that he would seek “justice and accountability” for what has happened.

Iran wrongly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing 176 people. Fifty-seven Canadians died, most of them of Iranian descent, from one of the largest single casualties that Canada has had in 40 years.

“You may feel unbearably lonely, but you are not alone. Your entire country will be by your side today, tomorrow, and in the years to come, ”said Trudeau to 2300 spectators at a basketball school in Edmonton, Alberta, where 13 of the victims lived. Most had direct connections to the University of Alberta.

As Mr. Trudeau spoke, boxes of handkerchiefs were distributed among the mourners who packed the stands. On the stage stood black-framed photos of the dead next to arrangements of rose petals, candles and date plates.

“This tragedy should never have happened, and I want to assure you that you have my full support in this extremely difficult time … They are the way we are doing justice and accountability for you,” said Trudeau, who urged Canada Part in the crash probe.

“We will not rest until there are answers.”

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney complained of an “epic demonstration of human folly”. Kenney, a Trudeau political opponent, told the vigil that he was confident that the prime minister would give everything to find out what had happened.

Earlier in the day, about 2,000 people crowded into a hall at the University of Toronto, expressing sadness and anger.

“There is no justice in this world,” said Masoud Niknam, mourning his brother Farhad, a dentist and married father of two.

“I don’t believe in anything anymore. We’ll have a hole in our hearts forever and that can’t be filled with anything.”

“Everyone is angry, everyone is upset. I haven’t seen Iranians like this since the revolution in 1979, ”said Mehrdad Ariannejad, CEO of Tirgan, a non-profit organization that organized the Toronto Memorial.

The memorials follow several days of mourning in Canada, including candlelight vigils in many cities.

Shots fired

Iran faced another crisis on Monday, with the authorities using tear gas to end a second day of protest in Tehran and demonstrations in other cities, 176 people on board.

Social media videos released late Sunday had recorded shots near protests and showed pools of blood. They also showed pictures of wounded people carried by others. Reuters was unable to authenticate the footage.

Police in the Iranian capital have not fired on demonstrators, and officials have been ordered to exercise restraint, the chief of police said in a statement released on Monday on the state broadcaster’s website.

“The police absolutely did not fire during protests because the capital police were instructed to exercise restraint,” said Hossein Rahimi, chief of police in Tehran.

Iranian protesters light a Union Jack in front of the British embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran. Photo: Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty

Britain was also in turmoil when pro-regime protesters set a Union Jack flag in front of the British embassy in Tehran after the British ambassador was briefly detained the night before and accused of coordinating protests, which he denies.

Up to 200 demonstrators, including members of a pro-regime paramilitary organization, have gathered outside the mission to demand that the mission be closed the day after Rob Macaire was arrested. He was later summoned by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – Reuters / Guardian

