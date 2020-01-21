advertisement

For several years now, Honorable Righteous Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been fighting to designate the infamous Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist entity. This is not only a matter of concern for most Canadians, but it is also an issue that raises questions in the Trudeau administration and perhaps even in the Prime Minister’s personal agenda.

Designating the IRGC as a terrorist entity has been the priority of some governments, not just Trudeau. The United States was the last to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity, joining Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The European Union and United Nations have crippled the IRGC with severe financial sanctions and designated its senior members as terrorists.

For years, a number of Canadian politicians have been pushing for the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist entity, but it seems that the man blocking an “entire designation” is Trudeau himself.

Very pleased to see the House of Commons pass my motion calling on the government to terminate complaints with #Iran and immediately list the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The government must now act to implement the will of the House. #cdnpoli

– Garnett Genuis (@GarnettGenuis) June 12, 2018

Those calls were renewed once again after the US air strikes that killed IRGC Major General Qasem Soleimani on 3 January 2020.

“The Liberals voted for the measure, but have done nothing to recognize the devastating and destabilizing influence of the IRGC. The Conservative opposition once again calls on the Trudeau government to finally list the IRGC as a terrorist entity after 18 months of drag,” a statement reads. shared by Conservative MPs Erin O’Toole and James Bezan.

The IRGC has funded, administered, supervised and led terrorist operations for four decades in Afghanistan, Europe, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, South America, Syria and Yemen; so what is stopping Trudeau from designating the group, in its entirety, as a terrorist entity?

Justin is trying to make sense

The Government of Canada has already designated the Quds Force as a terrorist organization. Iran’s Force Qods is simply a unit within the IRGC, specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations around the world. The IRGC regularly threatens the American continent as well as Canada’s closest allies, either directly or through its proximity to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, the Yemeni Houthis and Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi.

The administration of Justin Trudeau has also renewed the terrorist designation of organizations that are either IRGC units or institutions, such as Hezbollah, while completely ignoring the fact that Hezbollah will cease to operate without IRGC support.

Moreover, the Trudeau administration considers all IRGC affiliates such as the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorists except the IRGC itself. From a national security perspective, this makes no sense.

If most IRGC affiliates, small entities, institutions, and key figures have been designated as a source of terrorism by allied governments and previous Canadian government administrations, why is Justin Trudeau delaying the IRGC designation, an organization that sponsors current active designated terrorist organizations while also harboring al-Qaeda terrorist leaders in Iran?

It’s a “yes or no question”

Justin Trudeau, was Qassem Soleimani a terrorist?

If the answer is no, then you just don’t have to be a Prime Minister.

If the answer is yes, then you are still fulfilling your role as Prime Minister of Canada’s national security, and by not designating the IRGC as a terrorist entity, in its entirety, you are parting with government administrations that allow terrorists to operate with minimal criticism and opposition.

This is a deeply troubling issue for many Iranian-Canadians, especially after the IRGC attacked and killed 57 Canadian nationals with not one but two rockets earlier this month.

