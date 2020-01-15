advertisement

In the days after Canada learned it was Iran that flooded a Ukrainian plane shortly after taking off from Tehran, the sharp, measured but indignant tone of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public comment has struck the right chord, foreign policy experts say .

But with only a supporting role in the collision investigation and the small diplomatic presence in Iran, questions remain about how Canada can find the truth after the Jan. 8 crash of Iran International Airlines Flight 752, which led to the death of 176, including 57 Canadians on board.

Colin Robertson, a former diplomat and current vice president of the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs, said Canada must always have an interest-based foreign policy, and Mr. Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Comments reflected those interests.

“You have to always think about what your main goal is,” Mr. Robertson, adding for Canada, is to get an investigation and justice for the victims.

“Thingdo anything you do, (you have to ask) will this help or hurt?”

Mr Robertson said that while there may be a short-term benefit to condemning Iran, it will not help to receive compensation for the victims.

He added that if Mr Trudeau were to take a harder line with Iran, it could lead to the closure of Canada.

After a period of silence amid mounting tensions between Iran and the US, Mr Trudeau came under public scrutiny Jan. 8 following news of the plane crash and the firing of more than a dozen missiles from Iran at Iraqi military bases. where Canadian, American and coalition soldiers are stationed. He attended that press conference with two others on January 9 and 11.

Mr Trudeau said on January 11 that “rejecting a civilian plane is terrible” and “Iran must take full responsibility”.

He called Iran’s admission to crash the plane “an important step towards providing answers to families” and added that more steps should be taken.

“Canada will not cease until we get the accountability, justice and closure that families deserve,” he said.

Kathy Fox, head of the Transportation Security Board (TSB), told reporters in Ottawa on January 13 that there are “early signs” that Iran is ready to give Canada a “more active role” in its investigation of the accident, while noting that Iran is leading the investigation.

Two TSB officials have received visas to investigate the site of the collision and waste disposal in Tehran. A second TSB team is expected to be deployed after determining where the cabin and sound recorder download and analysis will take place

Former top diplomat Jeremy Kinsman said Trudeau’s Jan. 8 comments on “genuine grief” and treating the situation as a tragedy against being antagonistic had a “welcome effect” on the internal debate in Iran, having contributed to the Iranians The government’s decision to announce that they had shot down the Ukrainian plane, which Tehran said was mistakenly shot down by a surface-to-air missile. Initially, Iran denied responsibility for the crash.

“(Trudeau) said the right things. He said it the right way, ”said Mr Kinsman, who was on Mr Trudeau’s foreign policy advisory council to the advantage of the 2015 election.

Kaveh Shahrooz, a human rights activist and longtime friend of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said that while Mr Trudeau set a good tone with a “hard line” and a demand for an investigation, he would like to saw an additional call for the prosecution of those responsible.

“What I am worried about is that the Iranian government will identify some people, at a low level, and try to overcome this,” Mr. Shahrooz, a former senior human rights policy adviser at Global Affairs. “What I would like to see the prime minister do is to know whoever ordered this attack on the plane should be prosecuted, no matter where they are in the chain.”

Iran reported on January 14 that it had made arrests of “several individuals” following an “extensive investigation”, according to an Associated Press report.

On January 13, Mr Trudeau attended his first broadcast interview since the plane crashed, telling Global News that recent escalations in the region led to the plane crash.

“If there were no tension, if there was no escalation in the region recently, those Canadians would now be home with their families,” he said.

Mr Shahrooz tweeted that Mr Trudeau’s comments ruined his “good week”.

“The crash happened because the Iranians are both malicious and not capable,” Mr. Shahrooz Hill Times. “They hit the US bases at the time of their choice, so they could land all the flights and they didn’t. … I don’t think it has much to do with escalating tensions. At the end of the day, the only regime who can be blamed for this is the Iranian one. “

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said January 14 that the United States has no blame for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

Tories demand IRGC listed as terrorist entity, NDP wants Parliament back early

In the course of the plane crash, the Conservative Party has called for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be listed as a terrorist entity.

The IRGC list stems from a private member’s motion by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) In 2018, which received the support of the Liberals at the time.

The call to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization was backed by Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith and the Council of Iranian Canadians on January 13th.

Mr Kinsman said the IRGC listing would only serve to be antagonistic.

“The fact is that they are the state’s military,” Mr. Kinsman. “I think that’s just playing in front of the crowd.”

Jocelyn Coulon, a former political adviser to Foreign Minister Stéphane Dion and author of Canada is not back: How Justin Trudeau is in charge of foreign policy said in an email that the IRGC ranking would do nothing and said Canada should be viable.

The conservatives are also demanding that Iran compensate the victims of the collision, repatriate their remains and hold those responsible for the plane crash.

The Canadian government and others who had dual Iranian nationals disappear on Flight 752 – will have to negotiate with Tehran on how and where the bodies of dual nationals may be buried, as Iran does not recognize dual citizens, according to the Globe and Mail.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper said a change in Iran is needed in order to “see peace in the Middle East” at a conference in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the NDP has called for Parliament to withdraw before its scheduled resumption on January 27, in order to address the situation as well as the status of the Canadian-led NATO training mission.

Mr Coulon said remembering Parliament would simply serve as a “political theater” and would do nothing to obtain the necessary information and speed up the investigation.

Former diplomats and Mr. Shahrooz said the situation is very important for it to become a political football.

Clash could provide opportunities to resume diplomatic relations with Iran, former diplomats say

Mr Robertson said Canada should use the current situation to restore diplomatic ties with Iran.

“Having a presence in Tehran should be one of the results of that,” he said.

Canada has been without diplomatic relations with Iran since Mr. Harper closed the Canadian embassy in Tehran and gathered Iranian diplomats in Ottawa in 2012.

The then candidate Trudeau vowed to restore diplomatic relations during the 2015 election campaign.

In addition to TSB officials in Iran, Global Affairs has sent a Permanent Rapid Deployment Team to provide consular services.

Mr. Trudeau has been in contact with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as well as Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) With Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Mr Shahrooz said the current situation is an argument why Canada severed diplomatic ties in the first place.

“Diplomatic relations with them only strengthen them in a way,” he said. “I think that restoring diplomatic relations with Iran should be seen as a kind of reward and at the moment we have nothing to reward Iran.”

Mr Kinsman said the return of diplomatic relations is not a “stamp of approval”, but rather it is about communicating with another country.

“You just have to have it,” he said, adding that an embassy against an ambassador is essential because it enables all ministries in a foreign country.

With files by Beatrice Paez

