Trudeau says meetings with families of plane crash victims in Iran hit hard

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it has been “intestinal distress” to hear stories from the families of 57 Canadians who disappeared in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran last week.

Speaking at a memorial to the 13 victims in Edmonton, Trudeau says he learned who they were, what they wanted to do and what their hopes were for the future.

He says many people came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and anger.

While the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community hard, Trudeau says it is a Canadian tragedy and all Canadians are in mourning.

The aircraft was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile after taking off from Tehran airport on Wednesday; all 176 aboard were killed, including 138 who were headed for canada.

Iran has admitted that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid heightened tensions with the United States.

