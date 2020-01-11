advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iran should take full responsibility for mistaking the Ukrainian plane by killing all 176 civilians on board, including 57 Canadians.

At an afternoon press conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said responsibility should include a credible investigation and compensation for the families of the dead.

“This is a tragedy that should not have happened,” the prime minister said.

“To crash a civilian aircraft is terrible. Iran should take full responsibility, “he said.

“I am, of course, outraged and enraged that families across the country are grieving the loss of their loved ones; that the Iranian-Canadian community is suffering so much; that all Canadians are shocked and terrified by this loss of the meaninglessness of life. “

Trudeau’s press conference came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted on Saturday that an Iranian missile landed Ukraine’s International Airlines Flight 752.

Rouhani, who spoke with Trudeau by phone Saturday, posted on Twitter that an Iranian military investigation concluded that “missiles fired because of human error caused the horrific crash.”

The admission came a day after Iran denied claims by Canada, Britain and the United States that the aircraft had been shot down by Iran, possibly by accident.

In addition to the 57 Canadian citizens on the plane, dozens more were bound for Canada, many of them students and professors returning after spending their December vacation visiting relatives in Iran.

Rouhani said investigations will continue to “identify and prosecute this great tragedy and an unpardonable mistake.”

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families in mourning,” he said. “I offer my sincere condolences.”

Nadia Eghbal, whose aunt, uncle and eight-year-old cousin died in the crash, said it was difficult to process all her emotions after hearing the Iranian government admit that they accidentally hit the plane.

“We are in complete shock, we are so full of emotions. There is anger, there are so many things, we just do not know why this happened,” Eghbal said. “At a time like this, they had to stop all flights. It should have stopped to prevent something like this. “

Nina Saeidpour, whose friend Kasra Saati died in the crash, said Iran’s admission sparked “mixed emotions”. Saeidpour, from Calgary, said Saat had traveled to Iran during vacations for a reunion with his wife and two children.

“In some ways we are happy that our government just came forward and said they did it instead of hiding everything. On the other hand, everyone is back in shock at why this should happen,” he said. Saeidpour.

Officials from Global Affairs Canada and investigators from the Transportation Security Board were waiting to enter Iran so they could be part of the investigation and provide consular services to the families of Canadian victims. Trudeau said three visas had been issued so far and the first team members were expected to be on land in Iran within the day.

The plane crash came hours after Iran launched missile strikes on two military bases awaiting US troops in Iraq. The attacks were in retaliation for the US assassination of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3.

A military statement on Iranian state television said civilian planes mistaken for a “hostile target” when turning towards a sensitive military location belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, an elite unit of the country’s military.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif again stressed the blame on the Americans, saying on Twitter, “Human error at the time of the crises caused by American adventurism led to disaster.”

Trudeau said accidents like plane crashes are what happen when tension is high and he said things should calm down in the region.

“The reality is that there has been considerable tension in that region for a long time and what we are looking for now is a de-escalation to ensure there are no more tragic accidents,” he said.

Ukraine’s president said Iran should issue a formal apology and also called for compensation for the disaster. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine expects a “thorough and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice”.

The dead also included citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Germany. Champagne said Canada is leading the group of nations to defend with a single voice.

– with files by Salmaan Farooqui in Toronto, Chris Reynolds in Montreal and The Associated Press

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

