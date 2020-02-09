advertisement

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised the issue of Canadian nationals arrested in Egypt with the country’s president at a summit of African leaders.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is ending a term as president of the African Union and is a former general who took power in Egypt in a coup in 2013.

A year ago, Egyptian authorities arrested Canadian engineer Yasser Albaz at the Cairo airport as he was leaving at the end of a business trip and had been holding him since, without any public charges.

Amnesty International has cited Egypt under al-Sisi for arbitrary detentions, torture and extrajudicial killings.

Trudeau is in Africa seeking support for Canada to take a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

At a press conference at the end of the African Union summit, he said promoting human rights comes with everything he does there.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020.

