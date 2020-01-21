advertisement

WINNIPEG – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refuses to say who will cover the security costs for Prince Harry and his family in Canada.

At a press conference in Winnipeg, Trudeau said that discussions on the subject are ongoing. He had not yet spoken to the queen about it.

Sky News’ video shows Harry landing at Victoria Airport late Monday.

advertisement

The prince, his wife Meghan and their eight month old son Archie are said to be in a mansion north of the BC BC lived. Capital.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the Prince and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will abandon public funding and attempt to become financially independent.

They spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but it is unclear where they will be based in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

– With files from The Associated Press

advertisement