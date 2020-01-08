advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will work with its international partners to investigate the cause of the plane crash in Iran that killed 63 Canadians.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Transport Marc Garneau reach their international counterparts, according to Trudeau.

“Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated and Canadians’ questions are answered,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Today I assure all Canadians that their safety is a top priority. We are also joining the other countries that are grieving for the loss of citizens.”

Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would offer technical assistance to investigate the accident.

Trudeau also expresses condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

The Canadians were among the 176 dead when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed a few minutes after take-off from Tehran’s main airport, the Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian authorities initially stated that this was due to a mechanical defect, but later went back and said nothing was excluded.

Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 was on its way to Kiev when it landed in a field and killed everyone on board.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the aircraft carried 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

“This morning I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened that 176 people died in a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, including 63 Canadians,” said Trudeau.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

