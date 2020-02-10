advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

On Saturday, Justin Trudeau promised Ethiopia an investment deal, as well as $ 10m to Africa, to help gender equality and empower African women, Global News reports. He made the announcements as he continues to try to get a seat for Canada at the United Nations Security Council.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o91VNa2oI4I [/ embed]

advertisement

Trudeau spent three days in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and met many prominent people from the African Union. This was the 33rd union meeting in the capital.

Trudeau also spent a fair amount of time with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister – Abiy Ahmed. After the meetings between the two, they eventually went on a private tour, where they walked through the Prime Minister’s residence. Abiy did not indicate where his security council vote was based.

He mentioned to Trudeau that the country is grateful for the support Canada has offered in the past.

“We Ethiopians have a deep sense of friendship with Canada,” Abiy said

Abiy received the Nobel Peace Prize last fall and is considered one of the most influential leaders in Africa.

Trudeau noted that the two countries were planning to work more closely together in the future and would soon start negotiating a Foreign Investment Protection Agreement.

The current trade relationship between Canada and Ethiopia has been quite small with only $ 170m traded between countries in 2018. Over the past 20 years, Ethiopia’s economy has been growing and the city of Addis Ababa is growing at a rapid pace .

Trudeau was involved in several other meetings mainly involving talks on economic growth opportunities but also on gender equality and climate change.

After unveiling a $ 10 million commitment to the African Nations, Trudeau received support from President Zewde who is thought to be among the most powerful women in Africa. Zewde told Trudeau that she appreciated “his strong feminine politics”.

Canada is currently competing with Norway and Ireland for the two seats available.

Many of the continent’s scholars are skeptical of Trudeau and believe he has not tried to establish a connection with Africa in the past and is only doing so now to get their votes. Africa has 54 out of 193 total votes to determine non-permanent seats on the Security Council.

The trip was the first Trudeau has made to Ethiopia.

advertisement