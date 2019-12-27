advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of December 27th.

What we are seeing in Canada…

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads into 2020, promising to set a path toward the most ambitious greenhouse gas target: reaching a point within 30 years where Canada is not adding emissions that will stay in the atmosphere.

But one of the first things his government has to decide on in the new year is whether to give the cabinet approval for a major new oil project, which environmentalists say is absolutely incompatible with achieving it. the “net-zero” target.

Environmental groups say the decision will send a signal of how serious Trudeau is about Canada’s plans to cut emissions and do its part to slow global warming.

If his government rejects the project, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney has warned, it will send a signal that Canada’s oil and gas sector has no future.

Rock, meet the tough political place.

In an interview for The Press Press, Trudeau said he “was not in the clear that we should go ahead to the fight against climate change and be really thinking about how we are moving forward.”

Moments ago, in the same interview, he admitted that he is not ruling out the approval of the Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

–

Also this…

Doug Ford’s government has rolled back about a dozen policies and promises this year – an unprecedentedly symptomatic amount of a flying style of government that marked its first days in power, critics and observers say.

From a hugely unpopular Ontario autism program to cutting public funds for public health and child care to a pledge to load the Toronto subway, the year has seen many significant plans thwarted, often after staging a breakthrough strong.

“I think ultimately their first-and-think-later approach to governance is just not working,” Green Party leader Mike Schreiner said. “They basically admit that they are not working either, given how many things they have returned to.”

Earlier this year, the setbacks began when the government removed an element of a proposed law that could open the province’s protected Greenbelt for development. The Tories had faced criticism over it, but nowhere near the level it was supposed to put on a new autism program announced the following month.

Then-Minister of Social Services Lisa MacLeod announced that the government would clear 23,000 children from the waiting list by giving everyone up to $ 20,000 or $ 5,000, depending on age and family income – far less than the amounts needed for intensive therapy. The sentence was swift and angry, with parents staging continuous protests over a program they said children would not be able to access in the amount of treatment they needed.

After initially staying strong, within the next month the plan had essentially been repealed, and in June so was the minister, destroyed in a cabinet change.

The move, which saw many senior ministers relocate and many new faces promoted in the cabinet, marked a reset of sorts, said Jamie Ellerton, Conaptus director of public relations and a former Tory employee.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it)…

Armando Perez was only three months old when itching.

His mother, Alexandra Perez, says it was not a normal scratch that could be fixed with a pair of fingertips. It was so bad that there were blood stains on his sheets and scars on his small arms and legs.

At first, she thought Armando might have an allergy.

“I tried different laundry detergents and body wash, but he was still itchy,” Perez recalled, as the 2 1/2-year-old and his younger brother and sister play with their grandfather in half of the house. their Edmonton.

“Then it turned yellow. I was like, ‘Well, it’s not normal.’

She says she took the boy to see a doctor, blood tests were ordered and they returned “completely without problems”. The doctor sent Armando to a specialist and he was admitted for a week to the city children’s hospital for further testing.

Perez and her husband, Walter, soon discovered that their son has progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis – an ultra-rare genetic genetic disease affecting one in every 50,000 to 100,000 children born worldwide.

Dr. Cara Mack, a pediatrician at Colorado Children’s Hospital, says there are 40 to 80 cases of the disease that are diagnosed each year in the United States. And there are six different types.

–

What we are seeing in the US…

Rumors flooded for decades: A dark story lying buried under grassy shirts and the manicured lawns of a country club in the Florida capital.

Over the years, the black rows of rectangular depressions along Highway 7 deepened into grass, describing what would be confirmed this month as the drowned tombs of slaves who lived and died on a plantation that once sprinkled with nearby cotton. Capitol in Florida.

The discovery of 40 graves – with perhaps dozens more yet to be found – has sparked discussions on how to honor those who remain calm on the golf course. And it has brought back the attention of thousands of graves of unknown and forgotten slaves, beyond the Deep South, that may be lost forever to development or indifference.

“When I am staying here in a slave cemetery, it makes me thoughtful and conceited,” said Delaitre Hollinger, the recent past president of the NAACP’s Tallahassee branch. His ancestors worked the fields of Leon County as slaves.

“They deserve much better than this,” said Hollinger, 26, who is making an effort to commemorate the rediscovered burial site. “And they deserved much better than what happened in that era.”

The wooden markings that had identified the tombs have long since rotted. For years, gaming gamblers have indiscriminately trampled on graveyards.

–

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

A strong typhoon that overturned in the central Philippines left at least 28 dead and 12 missing, forcing thousands to flee their homes, destroying Christmas celebrations in the Roman Catholic-dominated country.

Typhoon Phanfone blocked many people at sea and airports at the height of their holiday travel, launched landslides, flooded low-lying villages, destroyed homes, destroyed trees and electric rods, and destroyed power in all provinces. A disaster response officer described the coastal city of Batad in Iloilo province as a “ghost town” on Christmas Day.

“You can’t see anyone because there was a total disruption, you can’t hear anything. The city looked like a ghost town,” Cindy Ferrer of the Regional Office of Civil Protection said by phone.

The storm weakened as it entered the South China Sea with sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour and thunderstorms of 150 kph (93 mph), as it swept island after island with severe winds and rain on Christmas Day. , weather agency said.

Most of the deaths reported by police and local officials were due to drowning, falling trees and accidental electrocution.

A father, his three children and another relative were among those missing in the heavily hit Iloilo province after a swollen river flooded their shanty.

Teybun stormed into the province of Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve and then plowed into the central region of the archipelago at Christmas, crashing into seven coastal cities and island provinces without losing power.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2019.

