OTTAWA – play beautiful. This was Justin Trudeau’s advice on Thursday to Liberal MPs, who gathered to work out a strategy for Parliament’s resumption on Monday in its first extended session since the October 21 elections, which would bring liberals to a minority in the lower house made.

“It is not all the same as in our previous mandate,” the Prime Minister told MPs at the start of a two-day caucus retreat.

“It is up to us to work more with other parties, to work more across the country if we take Parliament seriously.”

Trudeau’s government will need the support of at least one of the main opposition parties to pass laws and survive confidence votes on issues such as the upcoming budget. And Trudeau said it’s up to the liberals to make it work.

“Quarreling, great, petty politics – none of these things create jobs. They make nobody’s retirement safer or our environment cleaner. However, cooperation, dialogue and constructive debates can … There are similarities in this Parliament, but it is up to us to build on them. “

The government has faced the opposition from the start.

The government’s top priority is to ratify the new North American Free Trade Agreement, the legislation of which is slated to be introduced next week. Trudeau wants to be ratified as soon as possible to secure the agreement, which he said millions of jobs depend on.

But the Quebecois bloc and the NDP have signaled that they are in no hurry to finalize the Continental Trade Pact, which has already been ratified by the United States and Mexico. They want the agreement to be examined in depth in the committee and discussed in depth in the lower house.

Conservatives are generally keen free traders, but have accused Trudeau of giving in to President Donald Trump’s demands on the new NAFTA. It is not yet clear whether they will support rapid ratification or join calls for a long debate.

Trudeau welcomed the committee’s debate and study, but said: “We need to make sure that we act decisively and quickly to implement this new NAFTA agreement that is so good for coast-to-coast Canadians.”

In a call for bipartisan solidarity, Trudeau thanked opposition parties for adopting a bipartisan “Team Canada” approach to renegotiating NAFTA in the face of Trump’s threats to abolish the pact.

The liberals’ agenda also includes measures against a promised ban on military-style assault rifles, strengthening health care, combating climate change and striving for meaningful reconciliation with indigenous peoples. The government also plans to introduce amendments to the Medical Assistance to Dying Act next month to respond to a Quebec court ruling that overturns the legal limitation that only people who are close to death are entitled to medical care Have help to end their lives.

Minority status means that Trudeau and his ministers need to be more careful of their own backers when drafting laws to ward off revolts that are starting.

It was evident Thursday that the ban on attack weapons is an issue that requires some massage to maintain unity among the ranks of the liberals. At least two MPs said they had questions on behalf of their rural population and wanted to learn more about the government’s plans.

“It’s a very emotional issue,” said Prince Edward Island’s veteran liberal MP Wayne Easter.

“I have probably a hundred letters in my briefcase here, not many of my own riders who oppose them, and I expect members in urban areas to get letters saying they support it. so it’s controversial problem. “

Public Security Minister Bill Blair welcomed the contributions from MPs. He argued that everyone is “completely in agreement” when it comes to protecting Canadians, although there may be disagreement about how best to do this.

Nevertheless, Blair made it clear that there was no gap between town and country for him.

“I don’t think anyone in this country needs a military-style weapon other than soldiers.”

Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who had made a name for himself as a free thinker during Trudeau’s first mandate and was not afraid to vote against the party line, said he didn’t think he needed to change his approach now where Trudeau is going is a minority situation in which he wants every liberal vote on every initiative.

He noted that Trudeau requires back banks to support the government only in matters of trust, platform promises, and human rights issues.

“There is also a lot of freedom and I will continue to exercise that freedom,” he said.

On the other hand, Erskine-Smith expects Trudeau and his ministers to spend a lot more time consulting with the back seats and addressing their concerns before initiating new initiatives.

“Every vote counts in a minority parliament, which is why I think it is particularly important, and I already feel that government ministers are very proactive in taking up the files that matter to us as MEPs.” So I hope it goes on like this. “

By Joan Bryden and Mike Blanchfield

