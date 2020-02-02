advertisement

OTTAWA – Observers say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has much to base on Canada’s campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council during his trip to Africa this week.

Many analysts say Trudeau’s Africa tour may be too little too late because the costs of Canada’s foreign aid commitments and personnel contributions to UN peacekeeping are at an all-time high.

His government has been accused of largely ignoring Africa, which is an important UN voting bloc, but now suddenly the Liberals are discovering the continent’s rapidly growing political value.

advertisement

Trudeau visits Addis Ababa to meet with Ethiopia’s prime minister and president and will attend the African Union Summit there before traveling to Dakar to meet with Senegalese president.

Nicolas Moyer, president of the Canadian Council for International Cooperation, says that without the support of the 50 plus seats in the UN General Assembly’s voting bloc, Canada’s campaign for the Security Council will be a non-starter.

Canada is racing against Norway and Ireland, both spending more on foreign aid and peacekeeping, in a vote that takes place in June for a two-year term starting in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

advertisement