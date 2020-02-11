advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 8, 2020, for a high-level African Union breakfast meeting on gender equality and empowerment in Africa. (The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to the Caribbean next week to speak to a new audience about why Canada should get a seat on the UN Security Council.

Trudeau will fly to Barbados on February 17 for a two-day visit that coincides with a meeting of leaders from the Caribbean community or Caricom.

Trudeau is expected to speak to leading Caribbean politicians about climate change. Given the region’s particular vulnerability to its effects, the seat of the Security Council will also play a prominent role.

The visit to the south will come after Trudeau has completed a week-long trip with leaders in Africa and Europe to block votes for a seat at the security council of these countries.

Canada, Norway and Ireland are the three countries that are bidding for two seats, are available to Western European countries, and Canada will be the winners for two years.

Canada last sat on the Security Council in 2000 when Stephen Harper’s conservative government lost its 2010 job offer.

