Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the media in Ottawa today, after US intelligence and the Pentagon announced that the Ukrainian flight that found the deaths of 63 Canadians among 176 in total was shot down by a Russian-made Iranian anti-aircraft missile.

Trudeau, who made his second public appearance of the year, sincerely addressed the media, expressing “his most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones who have grieved”.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our intelligence, evidence shows that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile,” Trudeau confirmed. “This may have been unintentional. This new information reinforces the need for a full investigation into the matter. Canada is working with its allies to ensure that a credible thorough investigation is conducted to determine the causes of this fatal crash. As I said yesterday, Canadians have questions and they deserve answers. “

Trudeau went on to confirm that Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne “made it clear that Canadian officials should be given immediate access to Iran in order to provide consular services, identify victims, and participate in an investigation. full.”

[Champagne] also condemned Iranian attacks targeting military bases in Iraq where coalition forces, including Canadians, are currently deployed.

“The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers. I want an answer. It means closure, transparency, responsibility and fairness. And this government will not cease until we reach it, “Trudeau stressed.

When asked if the United States had any responsibility for the attack, Trudeau responded that a full investigation had to be conducted before commenting.

“The evidence suggests that this is the probable cause, but we need a thorough, thorough and credible investigation to establish exactly what happened. This is what we are looking for, and this is what we are looking forward to. happen. “

He went on to say that it was too early to know whether or not he considered the strike an act of war.

Most of the 176 victims were related to Canada, including 63 Canadian nationals. The victims included students, families, professors, newlyweds.

This article will be updated.

