advertisement

A volunteer fireman who died when his truck overturned in a “fire tornado” in a border town between NSW and Victoria was expecting his first child in May.

Samuel McPaul died shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday when the truck he was traveling with crashed in Jingellic, about 110 km east of Albury, New South Wales.

Shane Fitzsimmons, an emotional fire department official, said Tuesday that the 10-ton truck was hit by such extreme winds in the 26,000-hectare fire in the Green Valley that it hit its roof.

advertisement

The 28-year-old, who was expecting his first child in May with his wife Megan, whom he had married last year, died on the spot.

The Holbrook-based company’s social media says he went to school in Broulee on the south coast of New South Wales and studied animal science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga. He was a representative basketball player in Wagga and trained the sport in Holbrook and worked as a mechanic.

Two male colleagues of the fire truck, aged 39 and 52, were injured and taken to the hospital. The 39-year-old was flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and is still in serious condition.

A command vehicle was also knocked over and another fireman injured.

At the same fire pit, two firefighters suffered face and respiratory burns and were taken to Concord Hospital.

“I don’t think understanding of the scale of the tragedy and the loss has already arrived,” Fitzsimmons told reporters Tuesday.

“The crews described what they experienced as really terrible, as an extraordinary wind event, as a fire tornado, or as the collapse of a pyro-convective pillar that had formed over the main fire front.

“That led to cyclone-like winds that flew over the fire pit and literally lifted a 10 or 12 ton fire engine.”

Mr. McPaul is the third NSW volunteer fireman to die this brush fire season. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, died on December 19 when a tree hit their tanker as they drove southwest of Sydney.

Almost 100 flames continue to burn across New South Wales, dozens are not included and eight are on “emergency” level Tuesday morning.

“This shows us what NSW is going through – every fire front is a threat to life, a threat to the lives of people as they know them,” said Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian.

Patrick Westwood, district manager of Albury RFS, told reporters that Mr. McPaul was “a handsome young man”, fully equipped and trained, and “doing everything right in the day”. However, the events on Monday are unpredictable.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meanwhile said in a statement on Tuesday that he had spoken to Megan and that Mr. McPaul was “the best of us”.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mr. McPaul’s family.

An extreme fire risk is forecast for the Southern Ranges, Illawarra and ACT on New Year’s Eve, while the surrounding regions – including Sydney, the Hunter and the far south coast – are set to face serious fire risks.

Fire bans apply to more than half of the state’s 21 fire districts.

The Clyde Mountain fire south of the continuing 226,000 hectare Currowan fire is now hitting Batemans Bay and is likely to worsen as southern winds come in the coming hours. Massive traffic nodes have emerged on Beach Road to escape the community.

Those in town have started evacuating to the beach.

The fire on Dunns Road near Tumut and the fire on Badja Forest Rd near Cooma appear to be under the flames on Tuesday to expand the most.

Fire forecast maps suggest that the fire at Green Wattle Creek, which is already 227,000 hectares, could cross the Hume Highway near Bowral.

Originally released as a truck freaked out in deadly NSW “Fire Tornado”

advertisement