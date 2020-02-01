advertisement

Many Irish fans closely watched the transfer window in January to see if some of our young guns were able to sign loan deals that would get them the first team football that could greatly support their development in the coming months.

Rumors of a loan agreement with Adam Idah were quickly dismissed by his manager in Norwich City, Daniel Farke, but in the case of Troy Parrott, it seemed that a loan change was not out of the question. Unfortunately, nothing happened, but according to the Daily Mail, this can be due to a strange reason.

They report that Tottenham Hotspur has found no sign of the young Irish striker due to UEFA’s own rules. Parrott has been associated with a number of championship clubs, not to mention Burnley, but he may have missed a move due to his date of birth.

The problem is due to the fact that Spurs must submit an A and B list of “local” players in their Champions League squads. As explained on the UEFA website, in order to qualify as a List B player, they must “have been eligible to play for the club in question for two years since their 15th birthday”. Since Parrott signed for Spurs on his 16th birthday, he won’t have completed his two years in the club until February 4th.

Therefore, Parrott, although only a few days short, would have to spend two more years at Spurs to qualify as a local B-list player if he left Spurs for a lending deal.

Whether that was Spurs’ primary reason not to let Parrott go is another matter, but it’s definitely an interesting factor that many people wouldn’t have thought of.

