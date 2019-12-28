advertisement

Flights were discontinued and nearly 2,000 people were forced to leave their homes in Fiji when tropical cyclone Sarai flogged the Pacific island nation with heavy rain and destructive winds on Saturday.

With gusts of up to 140 km / h, Sarai felled trees and cut power, while thousands of vacationers were stranded because flights to and from Fiji were either canceled or postponed.

Fiji Airways and Fiji Link canceled more than 130 flights to and from the archipelago on Saturday, including flights to and from Australia. More than 60 flights were affected on Friday.

advertisement

Qantas and Virgin have also delayed or canceled flights today.

The New Zealander Melonie Sheppard, who is on vacation in the west of the Fijian mainland on the island of Mana, described the situation as “scary” and said that her resort was closed.

“We are hit by violent winds and horizontal rains. The resort delivers packaged meals and water directly to the rooms, if possible,” she told the New Zealand Herald.

“Wind howls and the remains of trees fly around, doors and windows shake, huge waves roll onto the shore. Water is now running into some rooms – sometimes it’s a little scary. “

The government of Fiji issued a warning against “destructive winds with … expected flooding of the coastal seas”.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said that as of Saturday morning 1970, people were looking for emergency shelters and there were no reports of any injuries.

The director of the office, Vasiti Soko, said that the emergency services helped people in lower areas to evacuate to higher areas.

On its current route, the cyclone will pass by Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu, and then travel across Fiji’s southern islands to Tonga, where the tropical cyclone warning center has been activated and the storm is expected to arrive late Sunday.

The plans of thousands of tourists flocking to the South Pacific island nation during the Christmas and New Year holidays have been canceled by canceling or delaying the flights.

Many day cruises around the islands were canceled, while Fiji Airways canceled several flights between the islands as well as flights to Australia and New Zealand.

The flights to the USA were brought forward by several hours to avoid the advancing cyclone.

In February 2016, 44 people were killed when the cyclone Winston destroyed tens of thousands of homes and caused an estimated $ 1 billion in damage when it hit Fiji.

Originally published as Flights Canceled as Cyclone Strands Many

advertisement