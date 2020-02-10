advertisement

Warning: disturbing pictures

A woman, whose twin sister said she “smiled from ear to ear” after hunting her first red deer, claims that she has received death threats since posting pictures of her trophy hunt online.

Rikke and Trine Jacobsen from Ry, Denmark, have been hunting since the age of ten and received their hunting license in 2015 after having shadowed their father for years.

The 26-year-old twins believe that their hobby has strengthened their friendship with Rikke, a veterinary sister. She says she will never forget the glow on her sister’s face when she killed her first red deer in the Scottish highlands.

Warning: oppressive footage:

Rikke says her work as a veterinarian only helped her passion for hunting because her knowledge of animal anatomy sparked her interest in finding out which organs penetrate her bullets.

In contrast, Trine, who has been in the military since 2014 and is now a physiotherapist, said she quickly realized that “weapons and firearms are something she is very good at” and therefore had to “have a hunting license”.

The twins have hunted various animals such as foxes, boars, deer and pheasants and believe that it is an “enjoyable” experience to cook meat that you hunted yourself.

For them, “hunting is a lifestyle,” and Rikke says: “I live and breathe for nature and live and care for myself through hunting and what nature can offer us. It brings us closer to our ancestors. “

The 26-year-old denies the typical perception of the majority of people about hunting that it’s “just about killing” and says that the twins are so much more than that.

There are so many preparations before, during and after the hunt. We respect all wild animals and animals even though we go hunting. We don’t harvest wild animals, we kill and eat them, but we respect it.

Without wild animals in our world we would have nothing. Every time we kill, we say “thank you” for the opportunity.

Rikke went on to describe the time when she witnessed Trine chasing her first red deer and described it as a “great memory”.

Her smile spread from ear to ear. When I saw this look, I realized how special these experiences really are and we can experience them together. The thought that we have this passion together is what I love and it brought us closer to our father.

Going home with meat that you hunted yourself and being so self-supporting is really satisfying. Food brings people together and when you have a hunting history behind you it brings so much joy and happiness.

Trine said that hunting has “always been a big part of her life” since her father, grandfather and all of her uncles are hunters. She said the best thing about hunting is being able to share it with those you love.

She continued: “Rikke and I are so close and that has brought us even closer. As much as I like to go hunting and kill an animal myself, I like to see Rikke doing it. It’s an adventure every time we go out. “

Regardless of how close they feel, choosing the twins’ hobby has resulted in them receiving a lot of negative comments. “A guy once wrote me a message that I was a killer,” said Rikke. Another man said to Trine, “You may experience the same fate as the poor animals that kill you.”

Still, the twins insist they don’t really care because it’s their way of life. And although they admit that they have remorse for the animals that kill them, Rikke says: “All hunters have remorse for the animals that kill them because we don’t hate them, we respect them”. Ultimately, they believe that they are fine.

Almost every animal they kill eats them, except for the foxes, which they say need to kill to control their population. “Foxes are our biggest predator in Denmark – and if we don’t shoot some of them, there will be too many,” said Rikke.

In cities and towns, foxes eat everything they can find – thrown away food to take away, food for cats or birds.

We don’t need the foxes or other predators to be familiar with humans, so we need the fox hunt – otherwise we’ll see them visit children in playgrounds or our dogs in the gardens.

For this reason, they believe that they are doing the world a favor, and therefore their actions are justified in their eyes.

The twins regularly post pictures of their hunt on Instagram.

