I prefer not to clap my hands: A week-long “dream hunt” with Donald Trump Jr. is being auctioned.

What does it sound like when the President’s son, his little boy and a guide in Alaska hunt for Sitka black-tailed deer for seven days? The offer for the yacht expedition is currently USD 10,000 (GBP 7,685).

The trip is offered to avid shooters who are attending a four-day annual trophy hunting conference in Reno, Nevada, organized by Safari Club International (SCI). 870 companies take part.

A week with Trump Jr. isn’t the only thing that will be auctioned off at the event. Other prizes include a 14-day trip to Namibia, an all-inclusive hunting package to Zimbabwe to shoot buffalos, giraffes and wildebeests, and a 10-day crocodile hunt expedition in South Africa.

Activists expect high profits from the auction, with estimates of up to $ 5 million. SCI says all proceeds from the event will be used for hunter engagement and wildlife conservation.

Congress begins this week on Wednesday, February 5, with Trump Jr., a big trophy-hunting fan who will make a keynote speech as thousands from around the world arrive.

The description of the event for the main prize is:

This year we introduce Donald Trump Jr., a man who needs no imagination and whose passion for nature makes him the number one ambassador for our way of life. Don Jr. shares this legacy with his son and believes in sharing these lessons with young hunters. Don Jr. and his son will host this year’s hunt in Alaska with Keegan (the guide).

In addition to exciting offers for hunting enthusiasts, the Beach Boys are also expected – the co-founder of the band asks the people to boycott their appearance.

Brian Wilson wrote in a tweet that while there was nothing he could do to stop the concert, he asked people to sign a petition against the band instead. The version of the Beach Boys that play the gig contains neither Wilson nor co-founder Al Jardine. Instead, it is moderated by Wilson’s cousin and former bandmate Mike Love.

His contribution read: “This organization supports the trophy hunt, against which both Al and I are emphatic. There is nothing we can do personally to stop the show. Please sign the petition with us. ”

The petition calls on people to “stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and buying Beach Boys merchandise.”

Although the SCI event has been repeatedly criticized, there is always cause for criticism, arguing that hunting contributes to conservation efforts – and that Trump Jr. is even an “accomplished conservationist”.

