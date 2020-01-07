advertisement

The Canadian Armed Forces are leaving Iraq for neighboring Kuwait, says Chief of Defense Staff General Jonathan Vance in a letter released late Tuesday morning and addressed to military families.

“The news coming from the Middle East is alarming to many of you, as such I thought it best to communicate directly with you,” Vance wrote in a letter posted on Twitter at 11:33 am EST.

A letter from General Jonathan Vance, Chief of Defense Staff, to Canadians about our personnel stationed in the Middle East. #OpIMPACT pic.twitter.com/Y0IdmZdo9f

“We have about 800 members in the region, about 500 in Iraq,” the letter continued. “Some of our people will be temporarily transferred from Iraq to Kuwait. Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.”

The letter also indicated that of the 800 soldiers “deployed in Operation IMPACT, and some with NMI missions” – NATO for which Canada’s involvement remains on “operational pause” – the brothers will remain in the field elsewhere.

General Vance: “Our mission in the Middle East continues with many other operations in the region.”

The assassination of Iran’s top general and the leader of his Quds Force Revolutionary Guard from the US drone in Baghdad on Thursday evening (January 2, 2020 EST) raised tensions in a region still slipping from Islamic State establishment on the run.

Public Safety Courtesy of Canada’s “Listed Terrorist Entities”

While Iran has pledged revenge for the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force Islamic Revolutionary Guard and the country’s top military and paramilitary planner.

In April last year, the US President Donald Trump designated the entire Revolutionary Guard army as a terrorist group and claims that Soleimani was a legitimate military target.

Since the end of 2012, Public Safety Canada has designated the Quds Force a “listed terrorist entity”.

In an interview with CTV’s Evan Solomon on Monday, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan assumed NATO’s position, describing the strike as “an act of obstruction”.

