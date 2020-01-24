advertisement

When a two-decade-old Lindsey Graham video clip burst from a monitor on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon, it was clear that it was going to be some sort of more exciting day in the Donald John impeachment trial. Trump. Graham, one of Trump’s most vehement advocates in the Senate, was shown in the video, younger and with much more hair, confidently announcing that a president can be removed for transgressions that are not covered by criminal law. In other words, he has been a strong witness to Democratic House leaders who are pursuing the case against Trump. During Thursday, Trump’s F.B.I too. director and attorney general, two of his former advisers in Russia, his former director of homeland security, and a Harvard law professor who is now part of Trump’s legal team. Welcome to Trolling Day at the Trump trial.

For hours of argument, Thursday afternoon and late at night, which were intended to make a counter argument to Trump’s next defense, House officials sought to anticipate and undermine the arguments of the President’s lawyers . The best witnesses they called were all of the president’s men. Leaders presented a video clip after a video clip demolishing the president as a simple Russian propaganda parrot, which repeated Russian-inspired lies about the 2016 campaign and its presidential rival Joe Biden, even when he refused a crucial aid to the Russian enemy, Ukraine. There was “no information” to support Trump’s insistence that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US elections; it was “completely demystified”, a “fictional tale” separate from anything that had to do with American foreign policy or its national interest. Trump’s accusers were neither Republicans nor Democrats #NeverTrump. They were senior officials in the Trump administration. It was devastating.

It was therefore surprising to note that several Republican senators were visibly excited during the presentation. One of the house managers, Sylvia Garcia, of Texas, had just started to speak, and many of the senators’ seats were empty – I counted more than a dozen – when she started. But his subject quickly turned out to be of great interest to Graham and other staunch Trump supporters: the question of Joe Biden and what he did and didn’t do in Ukraine. While Garcia was talking about Biden, Graham, who had dodged the room and had actually missed his video star trick earlier, turned to his neighbor, John Barrasso, of Wyoming, to whisper something. Graham smiled and made notes on his notebook. A row behind him, Ted Cruz of Texas had an unusual look of pleasure on his newly goat face. A few rows in front of Graham, Rand Paul, of Kentucky, actually raised their arms in the air and pointed insistently.

advertisement

It seemed odd that Republicans were excited about any aspect of the Democratic argument. On Biden’s question, Garcia attempted to methodically dismantle the allegations that Biden had corruptly demanded the dismissal of the former Attorney General of Ukraine to protect his son, Hunter Biden, who was then on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. “The allegations against Vice President Biden are baseless,” said Garcia. She then recounted several lies and false statements that were put forward on behalf of Trump, showing how he had specifically demanded investigations of the Bidens by the President of Ukraine and never mentioned the noblest goal of attacking the “Corruption” in Ukraine. She also covered the evidence that Trump had pushed Ukraine to “dirty” Biden regardless of whether there had been a real investigation. Citing testimony from Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, Garcia said that Trump’s goal was only to make a public announcement of an investigation, to embarrass one of his toughest potential Democratic opponents in 2020.

But the Republicans did not react to the information described by Garcia – information that was well covered during the removal procedure. They responded to what they saw as the opportunity created by Garcia’s presentation: by talking so much about Biden, didn’t she offer the Senate a reason to call Biden and her son as witnesses? Indeed, this is exactly the idea that some senators and Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, promoted during a break in the trial. “They opened the door,” Sekulow told reporters. “It’s now relevant.” (Graham, for his part, later told reporters that he would resist the effort of calling Biden.) “WOW,” tweeted Josh Hawley, another Republican who woke up when Garcia spoke. “The house managers argue that Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma is entirely appropriate and that there is no conflict of interest with Joe Biden who gets rid of the attorney who had jurisdiction over Burisma. If we call witnesses, I will need to hear the two Bidens. “

It was not exactly level, of course. Cruz, Hawley and others pushed Republican leaders on this point for weeks, as it became clear that the question of whether or not to call witnesses had become the main, and arguably the only, suspense. surrounding the trial. Democrats insist that the Senate can only have a fair trial if it requires documents from the Trump administration and witnesses the President has blocked in the House. Next week, they’ll only need four Republicans to join them for the chance. But Republicans, afraid of losing the vote, are impatient to get a price. We are talking about an exchange between John Bolton and Biden. (This was categorically denied by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, although the Washington Post cited “Democratic officials” as having had discussions on the matter.) Whenever House leaders mention the former vice -President, Republicans will take the opportunity to demand his testimony, no matter how important it is to whether Trump has abused the power of his office. Trump’s legal team will begin trial on Saturday. I have no doubt that we will hear a lot about Joe Biden.

The 2020 presidential campaign casts a shadow over Trump’s dismissal trial, not least because Trump is the only president to run for re-election when he faces such a procedure. Republicans, of course, constantly raise this issue, arguing that voters, not senators, should decide whether Trump should stay in power, and stressing that voters will have the opportunity to do so in just ten months.

But the Democratic presidential race, which begins in just eleven days, with the Iowa caucuses, is even more immediately affected by the lawsuit. Will Biden’s fortune be affected by his unflattering cameo in this area? Or will he perhaps be helped by the fact that his main rivals in the Democratic race will miss the last few days of the campaign in Iowa in order to attend the entire trial?

Sitting in the Senate Press Gallery this week, I spent hours observing Democratic candidates, four of whom are on Trump’s jury. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who has built on her campaign to spend time in Iowa, which she is no longer able to do, sits in the back row and chats pleasantly with her neighbor, Chris Coons of Delaware . She rushes to the MSNBC or CNN cameras during the short breaks. An aisle above is Michael Bennet, of Colorado, a longtime candidate who patiently waited Thursday morning to speak to the crowd of reporters in the Senate basement before work begins. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat whose fortune in the presidential race has increased and decreased, sits outside the chamber and her head is often lowered on a white legal pad. She started drinking a glass of milk in the afternoon and, when I looked at her on Thursday, she was carefully turning the pages in a printed document of the presentation of the directors of the house that the senators had received.

.

advertisement