Newcomer rap Flash Gotti and Trippie Redd called the ladies for their latest visual. The hip-hop duo have successfully released their first music video “Paper Chase”, almost NSFW. Watch and comment below!

Kansas City Flash Gottii wins rapper tops Trippie Redd and producer Luke Herbert for “Paper Chase”. Directed by California Creatives, the clip shows the two rappers partying in a mansion with money in mind and kicking all the distractions.

“The song basically talks about all the false love that surrounds you when you start making money,” says Flash Gottii. “I hate false love, I just don’t want to be around these vibrations. My goal is to take care of my family and do what I have to do and I think a lot of people can identify with themselves. Thanks to my brother Trippie Redd for hopping on the song and taking me on tour. ”

