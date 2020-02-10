advertisement

The power disparity between triple killer Derek Saretzky and the sophisticated Mountie who admitted to confessing should have resulted in his cast being dumped, his lawyer argued on Monday.

Defense counsel Balfour Der said Saretzky’s confession to kill Coleman senior Hanne Meketech after she was killed in her home violated his Charter right to a lawyer.

Der said then RCMP Sgt. Mike McCauley used his expert interrogation skills to get Saretzky to admit Meketech’s murder while he was detained at the Remand Hat Medicine Center on charges of killing Blairmore’s father and daughter.

Der said because of his intelligence and power imbalance, McCauley effectively had Saretzky under arrest and the officer was required to inform him of his right to be consulted.

But Crown Prosecutor Christine Rideout said Saretzky was “quite clever and cunning” and would have been aware of that legal right based on previous interviews in which he confessed to the murder of Terry Blanchette and the husband’s daughter, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, on September 14, 2015, after moving into his home and abducting the child.

Rideout noted during previous interviews, in which Saretzky denied involvement in Meketech’s death on September 9, 2015, he became aware of his right to be consulted.

The three-member Alberta Court of Appeals panel reserved its decision on whether to overturn Saretzky’s conviction for Meketech’s first-degree murder.

Saretzky was sentenced to life in prison on three consecutive terms of 25 years’ probation.

Der has appealed those sentences and will seek a single period of inadmissibility on bail, whether or not Meketech’s appeal is successful.

Saretzky did not appear before the appeals judges.

