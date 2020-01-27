advertisement

An unprecedented number of No. 1 teams have lost games in a season that feels like a true parity season, but there are still a large number of NBA draft-level talents coming through NCAA hoops, in particular in the always competitive ACC basketball.

The ACC has had some sustained success this season, from the usual powerhouses (current winning streak of at least six games in Louisville, Florida, USA) and some tough performances by some once great teams like North Carolina that are just under 0.500 almost 20 games have their season.

The best NBA draft prospect for 2020 at ACC is Point Guard Cole Anthony from Tar Heels, who scored an average of 19.1 points and 3.6 assists per game in nine competitions. But Anthony – whose poor number of shots may have been affected by a matte cast – has been out of business since mid-December after having surgery on his partially broken right knee meniscus. With Anthony out of the picture, some key players from Duke, Louisville and Virginia Tech have run with their increased opportunity to impress NBA scouts.

